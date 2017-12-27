Ultra 94 Porsche GT3 Cup Challenge Canada by Yokohama To Kick Off 2018 Season At Sebring International Raceway

The Ultra 94 Porsche GT3 Cup Challenge Canada by Yokohama returns for its eighth season of competition in 2018, with its traditional 12-round schedule coinciding with some of the biggest motorsport events in North America.

The one-make series, scheduled across six event weekends, contests two, 45-minute races per weekend. Champions will be crowned across the series’ three classes – Platinum Cup, Gold Cup and Masters Platinum Cup.

On March 14-16, Porsche GT3 Cup Challenge Canada will kick off its season at the world-famous Sebring International Raceway in Sebring, Florida. The season-opening rounds will be in conjunction with the series’ American counterpart, Porsche GT3 Cup Challenge USA by Yokohama, and part of the IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship Mobil 1 Twelve Hours of Sebring weekend.

“The fantastic racing that the Ultra 94 Porsche GT3 Cup Challenge Canada by Yokohama puts on at every event will once again be a perfect complement to the full slate of IMSA action on tap at Sebring,” said IMSA President Scott Atherton. “There will be no shortage of content for sports car racing fans on the Mobil 1 Twelve Hours of Sebring race weekend, and we certainly encourage them to take in everything that IMSA has to offer, whether it be at the track or following live on IMSA.com.”

Following the first two races at Sebring, Porsche GT3 Cup Challenge Canada heads to Canadian Tire Motorsport Park in Bowmanville, Ontario. The series will once again be a part of the circuit’s popular Victoria Day SpeedFest, held on May 19-20.

Three weeks later, Porsche GT3 Cup Challenge Canada returns to Circuit Gilles Villeneuve in Montreal as part of the Canadian Grand Prix Formula One race weekend. The Grand Prix, scheduled for June 9-10, is one of the country’s most impressive sporting events, attracting more than 360,000 race fans in 2017.

The series’ seventh and eighth rounds follow on another big stage – the Honda Indy Toronto weekend on July 13-15, as a support to the Verizon IndyCar Series. The 2018 season marks the fourth consecutive year Porsche GT3 Cup Challenge Canada takes to the streets of Toronto as part of this event.

On August 10-12, Porsche GT3 Cup Challenge Canada heads to the streets again, but this time for the Grand Prix Trois-Rivières in Québec. Two weeks later, the series concludes its season with its second stop at Canadian Tire Motorsport Park on August 25-26.

“The schedule that IMSA has put together for the Ultra 94 Porsche GT3 Cup Challenge Canada by Yokohama series for the 2018 season is dynamite,” said Yokohama Product Marketing Manager Duane Sampson. “It combines historic venues, enthusiastic fans and countless opportunities for the competitors to showcase the strengths of the Yokohama product in action.”

All races will be televised on a delayed broadcast throughout major Canadian markets. For updates on the Ultra 94 Porsche GT3 Cup Challenge Canada by Yokohama, follow @IMSA on Twitter with the hashtag #GT3CAN, and on Facebook. The latest news can be found by visiting IMSA.com.

2018 Ultra 94 Porsche GT3 Cup Challenge Canada by Yokohama Schedule

Date Venue

Mar. 14-16 Sebring International Raceway, Sebring, FL *

May 19-20 Canadian Tire Motorsport Park, Bowmanville, ON

June 9-10 Circuit Gilles Villeneuve, Montréal, QC

July 13-15 Toronto Indy, Toronto, ON

Aug. 10-12 Grand Prix Trois-Rivières, Trois-Rivières, QC

Aug 25-26 Canadian Tire Motorsport Park, Bowmanville, ON

* -- joint event with Porsche GT3 Cup Challenge USA by Yokohama