2018 FOX Sports Coverage of WeatherTech Championship Schedule Announced

27 Dec 2017
Racing News
15 times
2018 FOX Sports Coverage of WeatherTech Championship Schedule Announced

It is easy to know why the 2018 IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship has become the most anticipated season in series history.

Helio Castroneves and Juan Pablo Montoya are joining the series on a full-time basis as part of the new Acura Team Penske. World champion Fernando Alonso is part of the United Autosports team at the season-opening Rolex 24 At Daytona. These names along with the defending Prototype champion Wayne Taylor Racing and newcomer Mazda Team Joest, plus many others will give fans plenty to watch in 2018.

Today, IMSA in conjunction with their broadcast partner FOX Sports, revealed the complete television schedule for the series.

The season begins with the drop of the green flag at the 56th running of the Rolex 24 At Daytona on Saturday, Jan. 27 at 2 p.m. EST. The first three hours of the race will air live on FOX. A total of 14 ½ hours will air live with those hours broadcast on FOX Sports 1 and FOX Sports 2.

The Rolex 24 At Daytona also marks the start of coverage throughout the season on the FOX Sports Go app. The live streaming app offers coverage of all 12 WeatherTech Championship races in 2018. FSGO will simulcast all FOX Sports telecasts in their entirety and will have 12 1/2 hours of exclusive coverage during the year.

“IMSA and FOX Sports have developed a robust schedule for the 2018 WeatherTech Championship broadcasts,” IMSA vice president, marketing David Pettit said. “FOX Sports does an incredible job delivering all the drama, stories and excitement of the IMSA season and we know they will continue to do so in 2018. This partnership keeps our same presence on FOX as we did in 2017, continues to feature a small number of channel changes during our Tequila Patrón North American Endurance Cup events and utilizes FOX Sports GO throughout the season.

“The combination of FS1 and FS2, with the ability to watch anywhere on FSGO, provides our fans and partners a terrific viewing platform. It’s a package that will capture the essence and drama of race weekends all season long.”

Besides the first three hours of the Rolex 24, FOX will televise the BUBBA burger SportsCar Grand Prix at Long Beach on Saturday, April 14.

FS1 will feature 26 1/2 hours of WeatherTech Championship action throughout the year including six 1/2-hour live blocks from the Rolex 24 and the Sahlen’s Six Hours of The Glen. FS1 will also telecast complete events at Canadian Tire Motorsport Park, Road America and Mazda Raceway Laguna Seca. FS2 will carry 33 hours of live coverage in 2017 including full coverage of races at Mid-Ohio, Detroit and Lime Rock Park.

Nine of 12 events will have FOX Sports GO streaming with authentication for all FS1 cable subscribers. That includes all four Tequila Patrón North American Endurance Cup races - the Rolex 24 At Daytona, the Mobil 1 Twelve Hours of Sebring on March 17, the Sahlen’s Six Hours of The Glen on July 1 and the Motul Petit Le Mans on Oct. 13. 

2018 IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship Television / Streaming Schedule

Date          Event/Venue                                                           Channel    Times (All Times ET)

Jan. 27-28 Rolex 24 At Daytona                                               FOX          2 – 5 p.m. Sat.

                  Daytona International Speedway                            FS2           5 – 10 p.m.

                  Daytona Beach, Florida                                           FSGO       10 – 11 p.m.

                                                                                                   FS1           11 p.m. – 1 a.m. Sun.

                                                                                                   FSGO       1 a.m. – 8 a.m.

                                                                                                   FS1           8 a.m. – 10:30 a.m.

                                                                                                   FSGO       10:30 a.m. – 1 p.m.

                                                                                                   FS1           1 p.m. – 3 p.m.

                                                                                                                     

March 17   Mobil 1 Twelve Hours of Sebring                            FS1           10:30 a.m. – 12:30 p.m.

                 Sebring International Raceway                               FS2           12:30 p.m. – 1:30 p.m.

                 Sebring, Florida                                                       FSGO       1:30 p.m. – 3:30 p.m.

                                                                                                   FS2           3:30 p.m. – 11 p.m.      

                                                                                                                      

April 14      BUBBA burger Sports Car Grand Prix at Long Beach             FOX       4 – 6 p.m.

                  Long Beach, California                                                              

                                                                                                                      

May 6        Mid-Ohio                                                                  FS2           1 – 4 p.m.

                  Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course

                  Lexington, Ohio                                                                         

                                                                                                                      

June 2       Chevrolet Detroit Belle Isle Grand Prix                   FS2           12:30 – 2:30 p.m.

                 Detroit, Michigan                                                                        

                                                                                                                      

July 1         Sahlen's Six Hours of The Glen                              FS1           9:30 a.m. – 4 p.m.

                 Watkins Glen International                                      

                 Watkins Glen, New York                                        

                                                                                                                      

July 8         Canadian Tire Motorsport Park                               FS1           4 – 7 p.m.^

                 Bowmanville, Ontario, Canada                                                  

                                                                                                                      

July 21       Northeast Grand Prix                                               FS2           3 – 6 p.m.

                 Lime Rock Park                                                                         

                  Lakeville, Connecticut                                                               

                                                                                                                      

Aug. 5        Continental Tire Road Race Showcase                  FS1           2:30 – 5:30 p.m.

                 Road America                                                                            

                  Elkhart Lake, Wisconsin                                                            

                                                                                                                      

Aug. 19      Michelin GT Challenge at VIR                                 FS1           1 – 2 p.m.

                 VIRginia International Speedway                            FS2           2 – 4 p.m.          

                  Danville, Virginia                                                                        

                                                                                                                      

Sept. 9       Continental Tire Monterey Grand Prix                    FS1           5 – 8 p.m.

                 Mazda Raceway Laguna Seca                                                 

                  Monterey, California                                                                  

                                                                                                                      

Oct. 13      Motul Petit Le Mans                                                 FS1           10:30 – 12 p.m.

                 Road Atlanta                                                            FS2           12 p.m. – 9:30 p.m.

                 Braselton, Georgia                                                  

 

NOTE:  Broadcast dates and times subject to change    

FOX Sports GO with FS1 authentication

All broadcasts on FOX/FS1/FS2 are streamed on FOX Sports Go

^ Delayed Broadcast

Rate this item
(0 votes)
Adam Sinclair

Adam has been a race fan since the first time he went through the tunnel under the Daytona International Speedway almost 30 years ago. He has had the privilege of traveling to races all across the state of Florida (as well as one race in Ohio), watching nearly everything with a motor compete for fame and glory, as well as participating in various racing schools to get the feel of what racecar drivers go through every week.  

Adam has spent the last three years covering motorsports for Examiner.com., where he had the opportunity to see the racing world from behind the scenes as well as the grandstands. He invites everyone to follow him on Twitter, Facebook, and Google Plusand looks forward to sharing his enthusiasm for all things racing with the readers of SpeedwayDigest.com.

Be sure to tune in for his weekly sports talk program, Thursday Night Thunder, where he discusses the latest in motorsports news with drivers, crew members, and fans. The show takes place every Thursday at 8:00 pm EST on the Speedway Digest Radio Network. 

Contact Adam: Email  

  

 

Latest from Adam Sinclair

More in this category: « New Entry Level Road Racing Pro Series Announced Ultra 94 Porsche GT3 Cup Challenge Canada by Yokohama To Kick Off 2018 Season At Sebring International Raceway »
back to top