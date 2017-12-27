Red Bull Global Rallycross Unveils 2018-20 GRC Lites Stakeholder Program

Red Bull Global Rallycross has officially announced the terms of its new GRC Lites stakeholder program, commencing with the 2018 Red Bull GRC season and lasting through 2020. The GRC Lites stakeholder program will provide 12 full-time competitors in the class with extensive benefits for participating in each Lites championship event over the next three years.
Beginning with the 2018 season, all GRC Lites finals will air on NBC alongside Supercar events, and all rounds will be available to stream live and on demand via the series’ soon to be announced digital broadcast platform. The GRC Lites stakeholders program is the best value in in motorsports and serves as a perfect developmental class for future Supercar drivers. This new program includes:
- Entrant fees for each year of the agreement
- Defined tire allotment for every round oF racing
- Trackside signage, activation space, and commercial inventory for team sponsors
- GA tickets for every event weekend
Commitments to the 2018-20 GRC Lites stakeholder program must be communicated and contractually executed by January 30, 2018. Interested parties may contact Colby Rodriguez for more details.