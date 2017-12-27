Updated Look On Track For 2018 New Marks, Procedures Introduced To Enhance Touring Series

As a record-setting 2017 comes to a close and competitors turn their attention fully on the 2018 season, NASCAR announced today several updates that will provide a new look to the touring series.

The most immediate and noticeable is an introduction of new series marks for the NASCAR K&N Pro Series, NASCAR Pinty’s Series in Canada, NASCAR PEAK Mexico Series, NASCAR Whelen Euro Series, and NASCAR Whelen Modified Tour.

All five feature the new NASCAR identity mark, which was introduced in 2017 and replaced the bar mark used by the sanctioning body since 1976. NASCAR worked with its branding agency, RARE Design, on the development of these marks, which are designed to appeal to the passionate fans of the respective series, while simultaneously fitting in the larger visual identity system of the sport.

NASCAR also announced a series of competition updates, targeted to continue to help teams minimize costs and enhance driver development while continuing find ways to provide an on-track entertainment experience for fans around the world.

Those updates include:

• NASCAR and Goodyear will introduce a radial tire for the NASCAR K&N Pro Series. Utilizing this type of tire, which is more aligned to the one used at the national series level, in place of a traditional bias-ply type, drivers and teams will be better prepared to move up the NASCAR ladder. Goodyear is the Official Tire of NASCAR and has had continuous involvement in NASCAR since 1954..

• NASCAR will update the pit procedure used for in-race breaks. They will now be optional, allowing teams that elect to stay out to move up in the running order and provide for more strategic decisions by the teams. Teams that do pit during the break won’t lose positions relative to other teams that pit, and will line up on the race restart behind the teams that stay out. In addition, NASCAR will be adding additional breaks at select events, staggering them during the race at points other than halfway.

• The NASCAR Pinty’s Series will implement breaks at multiple events, other than the two races at Canadian Tire Motorsport Park. The races have the potential to have multiple breaks, depending on the event distance. The national championship for stock car racing in Canada will also have minor updates to the cars’ bodies, including the introduction of the Chevrolet Camaro and Ford Mustang styles designed for the series and the addition of a front valence, side skirts and quarter-panel extensions for all makes.

• The NASCAR K&N Pro Series will feature longer races – with an additional 25 or more laps – at select venues. All private testing at NASCAR-sanctioned venues will be eliminated for the NASCAR K&N Pro Series, with an extra practice day added before select stand-alone and combination events.

• In keeping with the national series adjustment last year, the overtime line will be moved to the start/finish line for all events.

• The NASCAR Whelen Euro Series has previously introduced a new classification to its series, the Nations Cup, designed to further enhance the competition by rewarding the best national teams. Medals will be awarded after each event weekend representing the three highest scoring nations. As the series celebrates its 10th season, teams and fans will see a new Camaro front bumper and smaller rear spoiler. Also, tire regulations will be restructured to allow the race winners to celebrate after the race.

The NASCAR touring series takes the green flag on 2018 with the K&N Pro Series East opener at Florida’s New Smyrna Speedway on Sunday, Feb. 11; the K&N Pro Series West starts Thursday, March 15 at Kern County Raceway Park in Bakersfield, California, and the Whelen Modified Tour rolls off on Sunday, March 18 at South Carolina’s Myrtle Beach Speedway; the NASCAR PEAK Mexico Series opens on Sunday, March 25 at Monterrey; the NASCAR Whelen Euro Series gets underway at Valencia in Spain, on April 14-15; and the Pinty’s Series will have its traditional season-opening weekend at CTMP on Sunday, May 20.

NASCAR PR