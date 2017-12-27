Euro NASCAR Takes The Next Step

Already one of the best touring car series in Europe, the NASCAR Whelen Euro Series is taking the next step by introducing new evolutions for 2018 to come even closer to its American model, beginning with the launch of a new logo and the official 2018 season teaser.



Fresh of a partnership extension between Team FJ, NASCAR and Whelen Engineering that confirmed the official European NASCAR championship through 2024 and in perfect continuity with the new NASCAR brand identity unveiled in 2017, NWES presented today a logo that features distinctive traits inspired by the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series.



“We are incredibly proud to represent NASCAR and to carry with us 70 years of legendary racing history, as well as to promote the Whelen brand across Europe,” said NASCAR Whelen Euro Series President / CEO, Jerome Galpin. “The NASCAR’s authentic, innovative and very unique racing style attracts every day more and more people from all over the world. NWES is just at the beginning of its history but we can easily attest its great appeal on European fans. NASCAR is a dominant sport in North America and has everything to follow the same path in Europe. This new brand identity is just the beginning! We can’t wait for the new season to start!”



With its action-packed imagery, the new teaser is the perfect introduction to a season that promises to be more exciting than ever. The 2018 NASCAR Whelen Euro Series season will begin in Valencia, Spain on April 13-14 and will visit five more countries – Italy, United Kingdom, France, Germany and Belgium – bringing spectacular NASCAR door-to-door racing and American-themed family entertainment across the continent.

NASCAR Euro Series PR