Motorsports 2018 Race Car Trade Show Sponsor Pioneer to Offer Huge Display

Pioneer Pole Buildings continues to be a huge supporter of motorsports on a number of levels reaping the benefits of marketing in the sport. When the Pioneer Pole Buildings Motorsports 2018 Racecar and Trade Show Presented by Sunoco and Distributed by Insinger Performance takes place January 19-21 at the Greater Philadelphia Expo Center in Oaks, PA Pioneer will have a major presence.



When show visitors make their way through the main entrance of the 250,000 square feet of the Expo Center, a huge Pioneer display will be what they see first.



Included in the display will be race cars driven by Billy Pauch Sr. and Jr., Craig VonDohren, Freddie Rahmer, Trevor Kolbyarz, Jon Swanson, Jesse Hirthler, Jon Swanson, Blake Kramer, Brett Bieber along with Matt and Trent Warner.



As a special attraction, from 2 to 5 p.m. on Saturday, January 20, popular magician Kevin Shelly will be showing off his talents.



Autograph sessions featuring Pioneer sponsored drivers will take place at the display area throughout show hours on Saturday.



From 1 p.m. to 2:30 p.m. attendees will be able to meet Hall of Fame racer Billy Pauch Sr. who continues to add to his more than 700 career wins. In addition, rising star, Billy Pauch Jr., who won the New Egypt Speedway title this year will be meeting with fans. Both will be signing autographs.



Autographs will be available from Hall of Famer Fred Rahmer Sr., his son Freddie Rahmer Jr., who won the Williams Grove Speedway Sprint Car title this year and his twin brother Brandon Rahmer from 1 p.m. to 2:30 p.m.



And at 3:30 p.m. to 4:30 p.m. Kevin, Jesse and Brian Hirthler will be meeting fans and signing autographs.



Showing their support of auto racing, Pioneer Pole Buildings, Inc. advertises in a number of track program books, sponsors a variety of events and has their name on a large number of race cars.



Located in Schuylkill Haven, PA Pioneer is a builder of post frame buildings in PA, NJ, DE, MD, WV, VA and NY. Founded in 1998 they continue to offer the most structurally sound buildings, able to withstand 90 mph winds.



More than 250 racing vehicles will be on display.



Three time NASCAR Cup champion Tony Stewart will headline the PPB Motorsports show with a Saturday appearance. FOX-TV personality and former NASCAR crew chief Larry McReynolds and a number of regional racers will be on hand along with more than 250 racing vehicles and displays.



The show opens on Friday, January 19th at 2 p.m. and closes at 9. Doors open on Saturday and Sunday at 11 a.m. The box office and D-Hall exhibit area opens one hour earlier each day.



Check out www.motorsportstradeshow.com or call 609-888-3618 for further information.



AARN PR