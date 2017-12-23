Anthony Campi Racing Is Full Steam Ahead for 2018 Season

For the first time since theteam began its driver development program a number of years ago, Anthony CampiRacing is looking at an all-out assault on tracks and races across the countrywith a stable of drivers capable of winning. The team will be campaigning bothsuper and pro late models at various events regionally and nationally.

In pro late model competition, ACR will have two pilotsreturning to their cars for their sophomore late model seasons. Both GiovanniBromante and Matt Mead visited victory lane in ACR prepared cars during theirrookie seasons in 2017. Mead was a regular at New Smyrna Speedway and also tookhome third place honors in track points for the year, a notable accomplishmentfor a rookie at any level.

“Giovanni and Matt were both great to work with in 2017 andwe can’t wait to guide them further in their career this coming season,” teamnamesake Anthony Campi said. “Both drivers graduated from Legend cars with adesire and knack for winning, although each has their own distinctive style. Thechallenge has been working with two very different styles, sometimes simultaneously,but our guys have stepped up and helped both drivers perform to their fullest.”

Though specific schedules and dates have yet to befinalized, ACR anticipates traveling around the southeast with both of theirpro late model drivers. Currently on the radar are visits to tracks likeMontgomery, Crisp Motorsports Park, New Smyrna, Five Flags and others.

On the super late model side, ACR will once again be focusedon major events with high amounts of prestige and sizeable purses. The team hassecured NASCAR Next and ARCA Racing Series driver Chase Purdy to pilot their superlate models for a handful of select events in 2018 starting with CRA’straditional Speedfest event at Crisp Motorsports Park in January. The pair mostrecently worked together at the Snowball Derby and brought home a top tenfinish.

“Our first race with Chase came with a lot of pressure,seeing as how it was the Snowball Derby, but I’m pleased with how it turnedout,” Campi said. “Chase has a lot of raw talent and speed behind the wheel. Ifwe can get his ability and our cars on the same wavelength, I believe we’ve gotthe potential to really slay some beasts this year on the super late modelside. We’ve been working extra hard on those cars to step up the program and Ithink in 2018 we will accomplish that.”

Anthony Campi Racing will continue to operate out of aheadquarters in Sarasota, Florida, outside the traditional realm of late modelsuper teams. Despite the distance, and much like the most recent NASCAR Cup Serieschampions, Campi and his crew continue to thrive from their location, winningraces and contending for trophies no matter where they go.

For more information on Anthony Campi Racing, visit themonline at www.anthonycampi.com. Theteam is also on social media including Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

