"Trade Show 101" Helpful Hints for Exhibitors and Races at PPB Motorsports 2018 Trade Show

Auto racing fans and racers will be filling the aisles of the Pioneer Pole Buildings Motorsports 2018 Racecar and Trade Show powered by Sunoco and delivered by Insinger Performance set to take place January 19 through 2lst at the Greater Philadelphia Expo Center in Oaks, PA. And there will be thousands filling the aisles.



Exhibitors will be looking to attract the show attendees spreading awareness of their brand. It is a great way for businesses to demonstrate the benefits of their products and services. It is also a great way for speedways and sanctioning organizations to gain exposure.



As pointed out in an article titled “Trade Show 101” in a recent edition of Lehigh Valley Business, do it right, and you’ll make connections that lead to sales and long-term client relationships.



Make you show display engaging. The more appeal you can convey the more attendees will be attracted to your display. Make sure your staff is friendly and outgoing with display visitors, without being too pushy or forceful.



And have your staff dress with professional attire. That does not mean a suit and tie. Just be neat and clean.



Try offering free promo items or hold a raffle to win prizes. A raffle gives you the opportunity to collect names and contact information to add to your promotional list.



Speedways and sanctioning organizations should be offering schedules. Have people working the display that can answer questions from visitors. Get visitors to the display to give you names and contact info so you can add it to your mailing/social media lists. Perhaps offer a discount coupon to visitors that can be used for an event. A good way to get them out to the track.



Businesses offering products and services should have their promotional information available including catalogs. And offer a special for show attendees only that expires a short time after the show is over.



Engage your booth visitors. Don’t simply hand out promotional material. This is the time to show off your company and set yourself above the competition.



And if you are a racer seeking sponsorship come to the show prepared with a brochure offering details of what you have to offer a business. Dress to present a good image to a potential sponsor. However keep in mind that exhibitors at a show are there to do business so don’t take up too much of their time. Make an appointment to talk with them away from the show at a later time.



Motorsports 2018 is the most popular show of its type on the East Coast and attracts huge crowds.



An expanded hardcore racing section will include speed equipment suppliers, parts manufacturers, engine builders, chassis builders, apparel companies and much, much more. Not only will the latest products be on display but great at the show prices for cash and carry will be available to those looking to build their inventory while saving money.



Many of the 150 race tracks located within 200 miles of the show will have displays and will offer the latest information on plans for 2018. The show will also include the display over of over 200 race cars of all kinds. The former Pine Brook Speedway in northern New Jersey will be remembered in a special display of race cars. A Pine Brook reunion which will include a special Friday night stage show and driver autographs on Saturday afternoon will be held.



A variety of seminars will be offered free to attendees on subjects of interest to racers.



On Saturday night the very popular annual Oliver Construction sponsored Ms. Motorsports will be held.



Sunday is Kid’s Day at the show highlighted by the Tiny (4 to 7 years old) and Little (8 to 11) Miss Motorsports Competitions and the annual RAACE Big Wheel Races. All children 12 and under are admitted free of charge on Sunday.



Applications and rules for the competitions can be found along with all other show information at www.motorsportstradeshow.com. Children who wish to enter the Big Wheel races need to only enter before noon at the event stage area.



Time is running out to arrange to display or to have your race car on display at the show.



Check out www.motorsportstradeshow.com or call 609-888-3618 for further information.



AARN PR