NASCAR Legends Featured in New YouTube Red Series

On November 22, YouTube Red will debut a brand new series from top creator Roman Atwood and Studio71. Known by millions of fans for some of the most ridiculous and outrageous feel-good moments on the internet, ROMAN ATWOOD’S DAY DREAMS will take that outrageousness to the next level with extreme projects that make people’s dreams come true. The series is executive produced by Atwood and John Fitzpatrick and Studio71’s Dan Weinstein and Rabih Gholam.

In this new series, Atwood -- along with his family and team of volunteers -- take on challenges that only an Atwood could pull off. From creating an enormous monster truck playground in Roman’s backyard to a never seen before tricycle backflip at Nitro Circus, the team will tap into people’s wildest dreams and bring them to life right in front of viewers’ eyes.

Roman Atwood said, “This was an opportunity for me to do something different in partnership with YouTube Red and to focus on doing great things for some amazing people. I’m excited for the world to see the life changing results.”

Nadine Zylstra, Head of Family Entertainment and Learning at YouTube Originals said, “Roman Atwood has always created the kind of content that appeals to people of all ages. We are sure that his current fans will be eager to check out his new series, and new viewers will be thrilled to discover him.”

YouTube Red is a subscription that gives you access to YouTube Red Original movies and series, a premium music service and an uninterrupted experience across YouTube. YouTube Red is currently available in the United States, Australia, New Zealand, Mexico and Korea.

