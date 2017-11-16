Jensen Sweeps Porsche Club of America Event Weekend in GTC6 Entry at Oktoberfast at Daytona 2017

More than a dozen GTC Carrera Cup drivers competed recently at the world class Daytona International Speedway, known for the prestigious Rolex 24 At Daytona endurance race and famous Daytona oval, including high-speed turns with 31 degrees of banking.

PCA Club Racing driver Gary Jensen had a successful weekend during the Oktoberfast at Daytona 2017 event after sweeping Sprints 1 and 2 and the Enduro in his No. 117 GTC6 entry.

"Everything went really smoothly, no mistakes at all," Jensen said. "It felt good."

Jensen said he's trying something new next year and is already excited for 2018.

"I'm looking forward to next season," he said. "I'm going to drive a 991 in the PCA Club Racing Porsche Cayman GT4 Clubsport Trophy East series."

Curt Swearingin, representing the Tennessee PCA Region, put away his No. 18 ACI Motorsports Cayman GT4 Clubsport entry this weekend and tried his hand at his new No. 1 GTC6 entry.





"It was fun," Swearingin said. "It's a challenge learning a new car and getting out there and competing with these guys - they're fast. My team, ACI Motorsports and my coach, Cass Whitehead, did great."



From left to right: Edge, Jensen, Swearingin

Swearingin came in second place behind Jensen in the Enduro race Sunday, and fifth overall. He was also crowned the winner of the Championship class in the PCA Club Racing Porsche Cayman GT4 Clubsport Trophy East series and celebrated his win Sunday night at the series' banquet at Daytona's Goodyear 500 Club.

His ACI Motorsports teammate, Richard Edge, placed third in the GTC6 class Enduro and 10th overall. Edge and Swearingin plan to join Jensen and compete in their GT3 Cup cars in the Cayman GT4 Clubsport Trophy East series next season as well.

Brothers Barry and Darrel Bell won first place in the 90-minute Enduro race Sunday in the GTC4 class. The brothers celebrated on the podium ceremony with family and friends.

Barry Bell also recently won first overall and first in class in his No. 49 GTC4 entry in Sprints 1 and 2 and the Enduro during the PCA event weekend at NOLA Motorsports Park in September.

"I am very proud of all of my race committee, our volunteers, the Speedway staff and the PCA Club Racing staff who join together to make this event happen," Steve Williamson, Oktoberfast 2017 event chair, said. "Most members of our race committee and volunteers have been working with this event from the very beginning and their efforts and talent cannot be overstated."