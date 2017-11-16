IMSA Now Accepting Entries For 2018 WeatherTech Championship

Heading into what is expected to be the biggest season yet for the IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship, entries for the 2018 season are now being accepted via IMSA’s new online entrant portal.

Entries will be accepted through 5 p.m. ET on Thursday, Nov. 30, 2017. IMSA will review and confirm the selection of entries based on established criteria for the 2018 season. Based on current projections, IMSA officials are expecting the number of applications received to exceed the available garage and pit lane spaces at Daytona International Speedway.

“The interest we’ve received from teams all over the world wishing to compete in the 2018 WeatherTech Championship has been remarkable,” said IMSA President Scott Atherton. “While we won’t know with certainly until the entry deadline passes, there is a very real possibility to be oversubscribed for 2018 and particularly for January’s Rolex 24 At Daytona and the Mobil 1 Twelve Hours of Sebring – collectively the 36 Hours of Florida. This level of interest shows us that our platform is clearly desirable and working.”

Next season will the first time that the WeatherTech Championship will consist of three classes: Prototype (P), which includes both Daytona Prototype international (DPi) and international LM P2 race cars; GT Le Mans (GTLM), for factory-supported GT race cars and teams and professional drivers utilizing Automobile Club de l’Ouest (ACO) GTE technical regulations; and GT Daytona (GTD), which requires Pro-Am driver lineups and uses international GT3 technical regulations.

As has been the case since the inception of the WeatherTech Championship, there are again two types of entries – Premium and Standard – for 2018.

Premium Entries are considered full-season entries committed to participate in all scheduled events for the WeatherTech Championship season. The 2018 season will include a total of 12 races, with 10 featuring the Prototype class and 11 for each of the two GT classes.

Standard Entries are considered partial-season entries committed to enter select events during the season, including any of the four Tequila Patrón North American Endurance Cup events: the Rolex 24 At Daytona, Mobil 1 Twelve Hours of Sebring, Sahlen’s Six Hours of The Glen and the Motul Petit Le Mans at Road Atlanta.

The first race of the 2018 season will be the 56th Rolex 24 At Daytona on Jan. 27-28. Entrants with either premium or standard entries planning to compete in the Rolex 24 also will be required to participate in the three-day Roar Before The Rolex 24 test at Daytona International Speedway on Jan. 5-7.

To apply for the WeatherTech Championship, potential entrants can access the new online entrant portal at IMSAcompetitors.com, which includes the online application and other related information.