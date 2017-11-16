Larry McReynolds To Be Part of PPB Motorsports 2018 Racecar and Trade Show January 20

Considered by many in the industry as one of the very best Crew Chiefs in the long history of NASCAR racing, Larry McReynolds will be appearing on Saturday, January 20th at the Pioneer Pole Buildings Motorsports 2018 Racecar and Trade Show Presented by Sunoco and Fueled by Insinger Performance. McReynolds will be appearing at the Jeff Hammond Store display located at the front entrance to the show.

Now a popular FOX Sports personality McReynolds guided the late Dale Earnhardt Sr. to his only Daytona 500 victory back in 1998. His teams also finished in the Top 10 close to 50% of the races in which they competed. Included were 23 Cup victories with two Daytona 500 wins along with 21 poles.

Over the years Larry has worked with such standout Cup talents as Earnhardt, Sr., Davey Allison, and Ernie Irvan.

McReynolds will be able to share stories of his career accomplishments, answer questions from the audience and sign autographs.

With the 33rd edition of the popular race car and trade show set to take place January 19-21, 2018, less than two months away, there will be much happening in regards to show activities and the new website (www.motorsportstradeshow.com), designed for easy use will be jam packed with the latest information as the show dates come closer.

The show again takes place at the Greater Philadelphia Expo Center in Oaks, PA and all 250,000 square feet show display space will be filled with just about everything imaginable in motorsports including over 200 race cars of all kinds.

“Exhibitors are encouraged to share their show plans, specials, and announcements with us beforehand so we can build some buzz leading into the event,” said show promoter Len Sammons.

With the Tony Stewart announcement that the three time NASCAR Cup Series champion will be meeting with fans and signing autographs on January 20th (12 noon to 2 p.m.), and now McReynolds, interest is running high and will continue to grow during the weeks leading up to the show.

Many area speedways and sanctioning organizations will be exhibiting and will feature top drivers along with announcements regarding their 2018 season.

Exhibitors and those planning to be exhibitors have all the information they need on the new website to plan their participation.

"The show floor is more than 75% full,” said Sammons. “Companies looking to exhibit are encouraged to contact show manager Danny Sammons at 609-888-3618 for available show space before it's too late."

Information is also available by emailing This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. . "Like" Motorsports Race Car and Trade Show on Facebook at www.facebook.com/MotorsportsTradeShow.

AARN PR