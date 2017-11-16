Diamond Resorts Provides Members Exclusive Events of a Lifetime with NASCAR Legend Michael Waltrip

Diamond Resorts International®, a global leader in the hospitality and vacation ownership industries, provided race fans a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to enjoy the Can-Am 500 on Sunday, Nov. 12, 2017, at Phoenix International Raceway with NASCAR legend and Diamond Resorts Ambassador Michael Waltrip.

Their exciting day began with a ride to the racetrack in a luxury party bus from Diamond Resorts Scottsdale Links Resort. The group then met with Waltrip, who escorted them to the pit road for an exclusive tour. Members got up close with many of the NASCAR drivers and their cars before watching the race from premium, shaded seats that included personal screens with in-car camera streams.

“Spending a day at the racetrack with a professional race car driver is a unique experience for our members and their families,” said Michael Flaskey, Chief Executive Officer of Diamond Resorts International®. “We are constantly looking to expand our Events of a Lifetime® series with vacation experiences that are family-friendly and cater to a range of interests.”

The experience was provided to members through Events of a Lifetime®, Diamond Resorts’ experiential vacation program. To learn more about Diamond Resorts, visit DiamondResorts.com.

Diamond Resorts PR