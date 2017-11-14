DEWALT Partners with Habitat for Humanity on Hurricane Recovery Efforts

Hurricanes Harvey, Irma and Maria wrought widespread devastation in Texas, Florida and Puerto Rico, leaving many families distressed and displaced from their homes. Through its disaster response efforts, Habitat for Humanity thoroughly assesses the shelter and housing needs caused by these storms and works to help rebuild and repair homes alongside homeowners in need of a decent place to live. DEWALT is proud to announce its partnership with Habitat for Humanity and contribute over $800,000 in tools and monetary support for Habitat's recovery and rebuilding efforts.

"We're incredibly proud to support Habitat for Humanity in their recovery efforts," said Frank Mannarino, President of DEWALT. "We know that disaster recovery is a long journey, but with the right tools and support we hope to make the process a little easier."

DEWALT and Habitat for Humanity of the Lower Keys will kick-off this partnership at the NASCAR Homestead-Miami Race in Florida on Nov. 19. Nearly 900 homes were destroyed and more than 1,000 families suffered damage in the Keys due to Hurricane Irma.

On Nov. 19, No. 20 Toyota Driver Matt Kenseth will sport a special paint scheme supporting Habitat for Humanity with a call to action, asking viewers to give at DEWALT-DONATE.com. All funds raised will be donated to Habitat's disaster response efforts.

"I'm excited to support Habitat for Humanity in this race," said Matt Kenseth, No. 20 DEWALT Toyota Driver. "I'm always motivated to win, but even more so today, knowing that we're encouraging fans to give to a great cause."

In addition, DEWALT employees are volunteering with Habitat for Humanity of the Lower Keys for a rebuilding day on Big Pine Key.

"Habitat for Humanity is thrilled to have DEWALT's support," said Colleen Finn Ridenhour, senior vice president of Development, Habitat for Humanity International. "Having a tool brand such as DEWALT in support of our disaster response work is incredibly impactful for us."

Additional Highlights of the Partnership:

On Thursday, Nov. 16 , volunteers will help give back to two families in need of a decent home.

Tony and Rima both work for Sugarloaf School in Summerland Key, Florida, which was damaged by the storm. They live on Big Pine Key with their two children, Claire and Antoine.

, which was damaged by the storm. They live on with their two children, Claire and Antoine.

Rebecca is a school counselor, and her husband Miguel, served in the US Airforce and now works as a security and alarm specialist. They live in the Lower Keys with their three children, Janelle, Collin and Marleigh.

Days before the Homestead - Miami race, DEWALT will leverage its tailgate and fan zone presence to raise additional funds for Habitat for Humanity of the Lower Keys. For each fan who signs a 2x4 wood stud, DEWALT will donate $1 to the organization.

Dewalt PR