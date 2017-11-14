Bromante Turns Heads At Governors Cup Before Misfortune

Giovanni Bromante picked up where he left off two weeks ago in Florida during this past weekend’s Governors Cup Weekend, one of the most prestigious events in all of pro late model racing. After winning his first career event, he paced nearly every practice, sat on the outside pole, and fought for the win until an on-track incident ended his night prematurely.

Bromante and the Anthony Campi Racing team unloaded as the fastest machine on the property during Friday’s practice sessions, setting fast time in three of the weekend’s four practices and clocking in second fastest in the other. In qualifying, the teenage sensation laid down the second quickest lap and started third due to an invert.

Upon the drop of the green flag, the No. 81G Toyota was dialed in to challenge for the win. Giovanni swapped spots and positioned himself for a chance to win the biggest race of his career early. Unfortunately, another competitor made contact with Bromante, damaging his car to the point he was forced to pit for repairs. After assessing the time needed to properly repair the damage, the call was made to park the car for the night.

“It wasn’t the outcome we wanted, but the car was just on rails all weekend and never skipped a beat,” Bromante said. “I couldn’t have asked for anything more except for a chance to race to the finish. It was really heartbreaking for everything to happen how it did, but we have next season and we are coming in strong, really looking forward to a lot of great runs with Anthony Campi Racing.”

Bromante has plans to return to ACR for the 2018 campaign, although specific races and dates have not yet been released. It is expected Bromante will compete in pro late models once again at a handful of tracks across the southeast.

