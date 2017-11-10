The 2018 NASCAR Whelen Euro Series Calendar unveiled!

The 2018 NASCAR Whelen Euro Series calendar was unveiled today and features 12 rounds in six American-themed NASCAR GP on the best European tracks cementing Euro NASCAR’s position among the best touring car series outside North America.



Built in continuity with a very successful 2017 season, which saw more than 60 top level drivers representing 21 countries on the grid to battle door to door for the NWES crown and delight hundreds of thousands of fans with the best racing in Europe, the 2018 Euro NASCAR schedule will include 6 different countries: Spain, Italy, Great Britain, France, Germany and Benelux.



A key change is the creation of a new international event that will take place in Tours, France where drivers from all over the world will compete to measure their skills against American guest-stars in the Oval World Challenge. The second major evolution is a new venue for the Semi Finals that will be hosted by the legendary Hockenheimring in Germany, building on the success of the first American Fan Fest.



“We are really proud to offer to European fans, teams, drivers and partners this very well-balanced calendar, a great mix between some of the most iconic names in Motorsports – Hockenheim, Brands Hatch, Valencia and Zolder – and emerging high-action short tracks such as Tours and Franciacorta. We all share a common vision to make every NASCAR GP a unique fan experience and provide great family fun on and around the track. In few years, the NWES events have emerged as some of the best and most attractive in Europe. Pure racing and great fun are in our DNA and we will keep pushing this way!” said NWES President / CEO Jerome Galpin.



Spain and the Circuit de la Comunitat Valenciana Ricardo Tormo will once again open the season on April 14-15 with the fourth edition of the Valencia NASCAR Fest, an event that has quickly become a classic in the NWES calendar.



On May 19-20 the Euro NASCAR will head to Brescia for the second event of the season at the Autodromo di Franciacorta. The Italian track’s compact layout provides the fans with a spectacular view and action-packed races.



A new King Of Brands Hatch will be crowned at the historic Indy Circuit in the context of the hugely popular American SpeedFest on June 9-10. One of the most coveted events in the calendar, the British festival is the longest running NWES event and will reach the sixth edition in 2018.



On June 30 and July 1 the city of Tours in France will host the new Oval World Challenge. The sole NASCAR oval race outside of North America will bring tons of excitement to the European fans. A unique prize and a special format for the event will be presented in the upcoming weeks.



For the first time in the Series history, Germany will host the Semi Finals on September 15-16 at Hockenheimring and represent a turning point in the season for the drivers chasing the European NASCAR title by awarding double points.



On October 20-21 the NWES season will once again reach its culmination in Belgium at Circuit Zolder, with the challenging 4 Km track hosting the NASCAR Whelen Euro Series Finals for the fourth consecutive year in front a huge crowd.



Well spread on the map, the 2018 NWES calendar will offer every race fan an opportunity to enjoy the unrivalled atmosphere of a NASCAR GP and grant drivers a variety of racing experiences: from the high speeds of Hockenheim or Zolder to the bumper-to-bumper action of Brands Hatch and Oval Tours. Only the best of the best will be the 2018 Euro NASCAR champion. Save the dates race fans!



QUOTES FROM THE TRACKS



Gonzalo Gobert - General Manager, Circuit Ricardo Tormo

"We are excited to open again the season of a competition that in just four editions consolidated in our calendar as one of the most original and attractive offers for the fans, for its competitive aspect as well as the peculiarity of the cars. The Valencia Nascar Fest has become the most important car racing event of our sports calendar, it is a privilege for us to be the Spanish event of this championship and to share a calendar with iconic motorsport circuits”



Ettore Bonara - Owner, Autodromo di Franciacorta

“We are really happy to welcome the NASCAR Whelen Euro Series in 2018 and we believe that the May date will be the perfect one for us in the schedule. We have learned a lot in 2017 and we definitely want to offer a bigger and better show to the Italian fans”



David Willey - Motorsport Events Manager, Brands Hatch

“We’re delighted to welcome back the NASCAR Whelen Euro Series as the centrepiece of our sixth American SpeedFest event at Brands Hatch, which is one of the highlights of our summer calendar. NASCAR epitomises US motorsport and we aim to make next year’s festival the biggest and best celebration yet of everything under the Star-Spangled Banner.”



Jorn Teske - Head of Marketing, Hockenheimring

“After the brilliant premiere with an exceptionally positive feedback from participants, our partners and above all the fans, we are looking forward to hosting the NASCAR Whelen Euro Series in the next couple of years. Furthermore, we are really proud that the Semi Finals will take place at the Hockenheimring in 2018. It is an appreciated reassurance of the presentation and organization of this year’s American Fan Fest. Our goal is to provide a tight-paced program of motorsports, action and entertainment for fans and families, on and beside the race track.“



Sven Pribylla - General Manager, Circuit Zolder

“We’re happy to host the NASCAR Whelen Euro Series finals again !! Our track and paddock will be ready for the many families who visit these great close races with international heroes!!”



SEE BELOW FOR THE COMPLETE 2018 NWES SCHEDULE



Date Round Track Country Type Lenght Apr 14 Round 1 Valencia Spain Road Course 4.005 Km Apr 15 Round 2 Valencia Spain Road Course 4.005 Km May 19 Round 3 Brescia, Franciacorta Italy Road Course 2.519 Km May 20 Round 4 Brescia, Franciacorta Italy Road Course 2.519 Km Jun 9 Round 5 Brands Hatch Great Britain Road Course 1.929 Km Jun 10 Round 6 Brands Hatch Great Britain Road Course 1.929 Km Jun 30 Round 7 Oval World Challenge, Tours France Oval 0.650 Km Jul 1 Round 8 Oval World Challenge, Tours France Oval 0.650 Km -- PLAYOFFS: DOUBLE POINTS -- Sept 15 Semi Final 1 Hockenheim Germany Road Course 3.692 Km Sept 16 Semi Final 2 Hockenheim Germany Road Course 3.692 Km Oct 20 Final 1 Zolder Belgium Road Course 4.011 Km Oct 21 Final 2 Zolder Belgium Road Course 4.011 Km

NASCAR Euro Series PR