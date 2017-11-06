David Gilliland Racing Offers Driver Development Openings for 2018

After completing a successful 2017 season, David Gilliland Racing (DGR) is looking for up-and-coming talent to complete its 2018 driver development line-up. The Mooresville, N.C.-based team will field entries to compete in the K&N East Series and ARCA Series and is seeking young talent with marketing support to join the program.

The DGR team will maintain, house, transport and direct every aspect of the racing program, including the providing of top-level equipment, experienced crew chief and spotter, and personal coaching from team owner and former Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series driver David Gilliland.

DGR has run a successful program since 1998, when it began competing in weekly division events at the grassroots level to regional touring series at asphalt and dirt tracks around the country. Drivers who launched their racing careers through the DGR development program include 2016 and 2017 K&N West Series champion Todd Gilliland, 2016 CARS Super Late Model Tour champion Raphael Lessard and four-time 2017 K&N East Series pole winner Chase Purdy.

Interested candidates should contact This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. .