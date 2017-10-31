Gilliland, Eggleston Title Battle Down to the Final Checkered Flag

The NASCAR K&N Pro Series West concludes its 2017 season, and the battle for the championship, with the West Coast Stock Car Hall of Fame Championship 150 presented by NAPA Auto Parts on Saturday, November 4, at Kern County Raceway Park in Bakersfield, California.

Defending champion Todd Gilliland and his Bill McAnally Racing teammate Chris Eggleston have accounted for wins in 10 of the 13 races to date this season, with Gilliland holding an 11-point lead over Eggleston heading into the final race of the year. Gilliland can win his second consecutive championship by finishing seventh or better at Kern, regardless of where Eggleston finishes.

CLINCH SCENARIOS

Eggleston, the 2015 K&N Pro Series West champion, has four wins this season and is the only driver to finish in the top 10 in all 13 races to date. Gilliland, meanwhile, has six wins and has finished on the podium an impressive 10 times this year.

NASCAR PR