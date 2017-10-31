K&N West Title To Be Decided Between Gilliland, Eggleston

The NASCAR K&N Pro Series West championship will be decided between Bill McAnally Racing drivers Todd Gilliland and Chris Eggleston as the circuit closes out its season under the lights at Kern County Raceway Park near Bakersfield, California on Saturday.

Gilliland leads Eggleston by 11 points, with their BMR teammate Derek Kraus third in the championship standings, as the series visits the high-banked, half-mile track for the West Coast Stock Car Hall of Fame 150 presented by NAPA AUTO PARTS.

Gilliland, the defending champion, can clinch the title by finishing seventh or better. He and Eggleston, the 2015 champion, have combined to win 10 of 13 races so far this season. They’re in position to deliver BMR a third consecutive and record eighth overall series championship.

Gilliland has six wins, 10 top-five, and 12 top-10 finishes in 13 series starts this season behind the wheel of BMR’s No. 16 NAPA AUTO PARTS Toyota Camry. The 17-year-old third-generation driver has scored two wins at KCRP, one last year and another earlier this season. A member of the NASCAR Next program, he is coming off a second-place finish at Roseville, California.

Born in the Golden State, Gilliland moved with his family to North Carolina when he was a youngster. In addition to racing in the West division of the NASCAR K&N Pro Series this year, he also ran the full schedule in the East division – where he finished second in the championship standings.

Eggleston – driver of the No. 99 NAPA Filters / H20 Fire Protection Toyota Camry – has four wins, along with a series-leading 11 top-five and 13 top-10 finishes. The series veteran from Erie, Colorado has recorded three top-five finishes in three starts at the Kern County track, with his best being a fourth-place finish there earlier this year. He is coming off a third-place finish at Roseville.

Kraus – a 16-year-old series rookie from Stratford, Wisconsin who drives BMR’s No. 19 Carlyle Tools Toyota Camry – has eight top-five and nine top-10 finishes in the series. He’s registered three runner-up finishes this year, including one at KCRP in March. In addition to being third in the overall standings, he’s the leading contender for this year’s rookie title. Kraus is coming off a third-place finish at Roseville.

As the presenting sponsor of the championship race, NAPA AUTO PARTS will be well represented at Kern. NAPA guests will have the opportunity to view the race action from a VIP suite. BMR will provide NAPA guests with a special VIP pit tour, as well as a special meet-and-greet with the team’s drivers.

Saturday’s race is the season finale of a 14-race schedule. It’s scheduled to be televised on NBCSN on Nov. 10 at 12:30 p.m. PT.

BMR PR