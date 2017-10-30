Mead Continues To Five Streak With Fifth at New Smyrna

Matt Mead continued his impressive rookie season in pro late model competition on Saturday night at New Smyrna Speedway. The driver of the No. 81 Anthony Campi Racing Toyota finished fifth to continue a streak of top-five finishes.

Mead unloaded on Friday and worked to dial in his racecar to track conditions on the half-mile oval. By the end of the day, the team had made gains entering Saturday’s final round of practice. Unlike previous events at New Smyrna, the field was set via pill draw and Matt drew a starting position outside of row five.

Once the green flag waved, Mead began to work his way forward in the 25-lap feature, ultimately placing fifth by the time the checkered flag waved. The subsequently-scheduled second twin-length event was washed out due to rain, preventing Matt from improving his finish in the second race.

Ultimately, the finish extended Mead’s streak of top five finishes and solidified his standing of third in track points entering the final event of the year.

“I was fairly happy with the race, and we probably had a better car than we were able to show, " Matt said after the race. "I think if we were able to pass some cars sooner, we could've made up even more spots in the short 25-lap distance. It was a bummer the second race was rained out, but it was an overall good race for where we started and the short length. The higher car count was definitely good preparation for the Governor's Cup in a few weeks, too.”

Matt’s next race with Anthony Campi Racing’s pro late model team comes during Governor’s Cup Weekend on November 11 at New Smyrna Speedway. At 100 laps in distance, the event will be the longest of Matt’s racing career and will come against national-level talent in one of the most prestigious pro late model races in the country.

For more information on Matt Mead, visit his website at MeadRacingTeam.com and follow him on Facebook (@meadracingteam), Twitter (@mead_24) and Instagram (@mattmead24).

