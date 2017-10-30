NASCAR Great Unveils Next Gen in Fun Wheelin

Club Car®, a global leader in golf and utility vehicles and a brand of Ingersoll Rand®, teamed up with Ray Evernham, a three-time NASCAR Champion pit crew chief and 2018 NASCAR Hall of Fame inductee, to design an Onward™ concept vehicle, the next generation in the small personal vehicle (SPV) category.

Ray Evernham, crew chief for NASCAR icon Jeff Gordon, put his passion for automotive design and performance to the test, working alongside Club Car engineers to integrate new technology, fun and functionality in SPVs. With his guidance, Club Car engineers went to work and imagined the next-generation SPV, a mobile front porch, back porch and recreation room all in one, with a full infotainment center and on-board grill and refrigeration capability for cruising the beach, campground or community.

“Last spring when I took Onward for a test drive, my racing and design mentality immediately kicked in and signaled to my brain Onward’s superior performance, controlled suspension, quality steering characteristics and turning radius, not to mention the customized features,” Evernham said. “I also recognized it was simple, enjoyable and secure personal transportation, and the ideal SPV for me and my family to enjoy around the race track and on the road and at home.”

From the advanced lithium-powered drive train and the digital interactive experience to the interior cabin and functional options and accessories, the Onward integrates an advanced user interface with digital functionality and established technology already in existence in this space.

“Whether using the Onward for recreation at the big game, on your next vacation, or just to cruise your community, the Onward Concept Vehicle will certainly exceed your expectations for what a SPV can be,” said Mark Messick, manager of consumer marketing at Club Car.

“The Onward is being displayed at SEMA to showcase what is already possible and what is in the near future in the small personal vehicle industry.”

SEMA visitors can experience in real-time what is possible with Onward through an online configurator (http://build.clubcar.com/build/) that displays customization as well as advanced technological capabilities of small wheeled, zero and low emission vehicles. Onward represents Club Car’s evolution from a major player in the golf and utility industry to the mainstream consumer sector and SPV category.

“Onward has become part of my daily life, both around the race track or traveling with my family, it provides simple, enjoyable and secure personal transportation,” Evernham said.

Since its introduction in March 2017, the Onward has answered consumer demand for an efficient mode of transportation. The stylish and practical design delivers comfort, connectivity, and customization making it the all-in-one SPV.

