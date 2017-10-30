Petty's Garage Brings Horsepower, Star Power and The King to SEMA

30 Oct 2017
Racing News
16 times
Petty&#039;s Garage Brings Horsepower, Star Power and The King to SEMA Petty's Garage
Petty's Garage will have a major presence at the Specialty Equipment Market Association (SEMA) Show in Las Vegas (Nev.) this week. Petty's Garage will have eight custom and high performance vehicles that were all built or modified at its Level Cross headquarters.
In addition, Petty's Garage will host Kyle Petty, Rutledge Wood and "The King" Richard Petty at their booth throughout the show week.
Comments from Richard Petty heading to SEMA:
 
"This is the biggest show we travel to all year. If you're in the automotive business, this is the place to be. We'll continue to showcase the cars that we've built here at Petty's Garage, both in our booth and at our partners, too. I'll be visiting as many folks as I can, telling them about Petty's Garage and what we are doing.
It's pretty simple what we do, if you can dream it, we can build it."
Petty's Garage PR
Rate this item
(0 votes)
Steven B. Wilson

Follow us on Twitter @SpeedwayDigest

Latest from Steven B. Wilson

More in this category: « Four Past ARCA Midget Champions Enter Trenton Indoor Dirt Racing Events December 1-2 NASCAR Great Unveils Next Gen in Fun Wheelin »
back to top