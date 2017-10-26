IMSA-Sanctioned Testing Planned For Daytona International Speedway In December; Sebring International Raceway In February

26 Oct 2017
Racing News
9 times
IMSA-Sanctioned Testing Planned For Daytona International Speedway In December; Sebring International Raceway In February Sam Greenwood/Getty Images North America

International Motor Sports Association (IMSA) officials today announced plans for a pair of sanctioned test sessions in late 2017 and early 2018 in addition to the previously announced traditional three-day Roar Before The Rolex 24 At Daytona test in early January.

Daytona International Speedway will be the site of a two-day sanctioned test on Dec. 5-6, 2017, while Sebring International Raceway will have four days of testing on Feb. 20-23, 2018.

The Daytona test will be open to all registered IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship Prototype (P) and GT Le Mans (GTLM) only. GT Daytona (GTD) cars will not participate. IMSA will require mandatory participation from entrants representing selected manufacturers and constructors. Each of four WeatherTech Championship sessions across the two-day test will be two-hours, 45-minutes in length.

In addition to the WeatherTech Championship race cars, the Daytona test will be open to all registered IMSA Continental Tire SportsCar Challenge GS and TCR race cars, with the same mandatory participation requirements for selected manufacturers. The test will not include ST race cars.

The IMSA Prototype Challenge Presented by Mazda, which will open its 2018 season with its first race at Daytona International Speedway, also will participate in the December test. It is open to all participants in both LM P3 and MPC classes, with required participation from selected entrants.

IMSA Prototype Challenge will have two, one-hour sessions on Tuesday, Dec. 5. A pair of one-hour test sessions for the Continental Tire Challenge will be held on Wednesday, Dec. 6. 

At Sebring, the first two days of testing on Tuesday and Wednesday, Feb. 20-21, will include the Continental Tire Challenge, IMSA Prototype Challenge, Porsche GT3 Cup Challenge USA by Yokohama and Ultra 94 Porsche GT3 Cup Challenge Canada by Yokohama. WeatherTech Championship testing will be held on Thursday and Friday, Feb. 22-23, with a night session planned for the evening of Feb. 22.

As announced with 2018 schedules in August, the Roar Before The Rolex 24 At Daytona will be held Jan. 5-7, 2018. The test is mandatory for all WeatherTech Championship Rolex 24 At Daytona participants and will be open to all three Continental Tire Challenge classes. The Roar also will include a one-hour, 45-minute IMSA Prototype Challenge race.

Rate this item
(0 votes)
Adam Sinclair

Adam has been a race fan since the first time he went through the tunnel under the Daytona International Speedway almost 30 years ago. He has had the privilege of traveling to races all across the state of Florida (as well as one race in Ohio), watching nearly everything with a motor compete for fame and glory, as well as participating in various racing schools to get the feel of what racecar drivers go through every week.  

Adam has spent the last three years covering motorsports for Examiner.com., where he had the opportunity to see the racing world from behind the scenes as well as the grandstands. He invites everyone to follow him on Twitter, Facebook, and Google Plusand looks forward to sharing his enthusiasm for all things racing with the readers of SpeedwayDigest.com.

Be sure to tune in for his weekly sports talk program, Thursday Night Thunder, where he discusses the latest in motorsports news with drivers, crew members, and fans. The show takes place every Thursday at 8:00 pm EST on the Speedway Digest Radio Network. 

Contact Adam: Email  

  

 

Latest from Adam Sinclair

More in this category: « Scott Speed Claims Third Consecutive Red Bull Global Rallycross Championship
back to top