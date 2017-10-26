Scott Speed Claims Third Consecutive Red Bull Global Rallycross Championship

Capping off an impressive season in Red Bull Global Rallycross competition, Scott Speed raced his way to a third consecutive championship title with Volkswagen Andretti Rallycross in his No. 41 Oberto Circle K Beetle GRC over teammate Tanner Foust, who finished second and Steve Arpin, finishing third.

Kicking off the 2017 season with a win in Memphis, Speed went on to capture first in VARX’s backyard at Lucas Oil Raceway in Indianapolis before sweeping the weekend in Rounds 8 and 9 in Atlantic City, New Jersey. Finishing on the podium in all but one event this year with Indianapolis-based VARX, Speed has continually showed his dominance in the past four seasons, racking up 70 heat race wins, 38 podiums, three X Games gold medals in addition to his 15 wins and three championships.

Boasting one of the most diverse backgrounds in racing, including stints in IndyCar, Formula E, NASCAR and Formula 1, the 34-year-old marked his entry into GRC by winning VARX’s first event in Barbados in 2014.

Volkswagen Andretti Rallycross fields two full-time entries in Red Bull Global Rallycross, with Speed and Tanner Foust (No. 34 Rockstar Energy Drink Beetle GRC), amassing three series titles (’15/Speed, ’16/Speed, ‘17/Speed), 27 wins, 51 podiums, 133 heat race wins and 64 top fives in its four seasons of competition.