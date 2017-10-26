Alec Udell - Closes 2017 on International Stage with Top-Six Finish

26 Oct 2017
Racing News
15 times
Alec Udell - Closes 2017 on International Stage with Top-Six Finish
Alec Udell closed the 2017 race season on an international stage of competitors at the Mazda Raceway California 8 Hours sanctioned by the Intercontinental GT Challenge (IGTC). The Woodlands, Texas-resident, joined by Porsche factory drivers Wolf Henzler (Germany) and Sven Müller (Germany), piloted the No. 17 Hybrid Kinetic Group Porsche 911 GT3 R prepared by GMG to a sixth-place finish in the Pro-Pro class at Mazda Raceway Laguna Seca in Monterey, California. The eight-hour race was the longest of the 21-one-year-old's racing career and the first time in a race greater than one-hour driving the GT3-spec Porsche.
 
Alec Udell in the Hybrid Kinetic Group Porsche 911 GT3 R by GMG at the California 8 Hours. Image courtesy of Porsche. 
While the Pirelli World Challenge season closed last month with the Udell being named the season's "Hard Charger Award" winner, the Clemson University senior could not pass up the opportunity to take on one of the biggest racing challenges of his young professional career. The IGTC brought drivers and cars from not only North America but from around the globe. The perfect stage to test his mettle against some of the world's best GT drivers.
 
With Hybrid Kinetic Group joining longtime partner Euroworld Motorsports and veteran sports car racing operation GMG, Udell put together a full professional effort in car preparation and driver expertise. It was the Porsche Young Driver Academy graduate's first time to co-drive with a "works" driver. Udell qualified the rear-engined, 500-horsepower Porsche eighth overall for Sunday's race - an event two-times longer than any Udell had competed in before. Joined by the two Germans, the trio charged toward the front, running as high as third-place overall in the race at one point. They would ultimately settle for sixth in their class at the checkered flag.
 
While not the finish the 2016 Pirelli World Challenge GT Cup Champion has become accustom to, the experience proved fruitful. Time with the veteran Porsche factory ace Henzler and first-year factory pilot Müller gave Udell valuable insight into the workings of factory driver approaches, sharing a car over long races and overcoming adversity.
 
2018 plans will be announced in the coming weeks for the Udell.
 
Alec Udell Image Courtesy of Porsche
Alec Udell |
about the California 8 Hour|
"The eight-hour event was not as successful as I was shooting for. However, for my first major GT3 endurance race, I'm satisfied with the result. A lot can go wrong in eight hours. We had no penalties, no pit stop errors and a very consistent car, however our strategy banked on a couple late yellows that we didn't get. We gained valuable information for the upcoming season on how the Porsche performs over a stint, as well as some things to execute better going forward in the endurance races. Hybrid Kinetic Group, GMG and Euroworld Motorsports put forth a lot of effort in order for this event to go off without any hitches and, for the most part, we made it happen. A sixth-place in Pro-Pro is a respectable finish. We just wanted a bit more, but hey that's what keeps you coming back to race!"
Rate this item
(0 votes)
Adam Sinclair

Adam has been a race fan since the first time he went through the tunnel under the Daytona International Speedway almost 30 years ago. He has had the privilege of traveling to races all across the state of Florida (as well as one race in Ohio), watching nearly everything with a motor compete for fame and glory, as well as participating in various racing schools to get the feel of what racecar drivers go through every week.  

Adam has spent the last three years covering motorsports for Examiner.com., where he had the opportunity to see the racing world from behind the scenes as well as the grandstands. He invites everyone to follow him on Twitter, Facebook, and Google Plusand looks forward to sharing his enthusiasm for all things racing with the readers of SpeedwayDigest.com.

Be sure to tune in for his weekly sports talk program, Thursday Night Thunder, where he discusses the latest in motorsports news with drivers, crew members, and fans. The show takes place every Thursday at 8:00 pm EST on the Speedway Digest Radio Network. 

Contact Adam: Email  

  

 

Latest from Adam Sinclair

More in this category: « Hoosier Racing Tire Super Tour 2017 Point Champions PCA Club Racing Drivers Wiggins and Heptig Embrace Trucking to Fulfill Racing Bucket List »
back to top