Alec Udell - Closes 2017 on International Stage with Top-Six Finish

Alec Udell closed the 2017 race season on an international stage of competitors at the Mazda Raceway California 8 Hours sanctioned by the Intercontinental GT Challenge (IGTC). The Woodlands, Texas-resident, joined by Porsche factory drivers Wolf Henzler (Germany) and Sven Müller (Germany), piloted the No. 17 Hybrid Kinetic Group Porsche 911 GT3 R prepared by GMG to a sixth-place finish in the Pro-Pro class at Mazda Raceway Laguna Seca in Monterey, California. The eight-hour race was the longest of the 21-one-year-old's racing career and the first time in a race greater than one-hour driving the GT3-spec Porsche.

Alec Udell in the Hybrid Kinetic Group Porsche 911 GT3 R by GMG at the California 8 Hours. Image courtesy of Porsche. While the Pirelli World Challenge season closed last month with the Udell being named the season's "Hard Charger Award" winner, the Clemson University senior could not pass up the opportunity to take on one of the biggest racing challenges of his young professional career. The IGTC brought drivers and cars from not only North America but from around the globe. The perfect stage to test his mettle against some of the world's best GT drivers.

With Hybrid Kinetic Group joining longtime partner Euroworld Motorsports and veteran sports car racing operation GMG, Udell put together a full professional effort in car preparation and driver expertise. It was the Porsche Young Driver Academy graduate's first time to co-drive with a "works" driver. Udell qualified the rear-engined, 500-horsepower Porsche eighth overall for Sunday's race - an event two-times longer than any Udell had competed in before. Joined by the two Germans, the trio charged toward the front, running as high as third-place overall in the race at one point. They would ultimately settle for sixth in their class at the checkered flag.

While not the finish the 2016 Pirelli World Challenge GT Cup Champion has become accustom to, the experience proved fruitful. Time with the veteran Porsche factory ace Henzler and first-year factory pilot Müller gave Udell valuable insight into the workings of factory driver approaches, sharing a car over long races and overcoming adversity.

2018 plans will be announced in the coming weeks for the Udell.

