26 Oct 2017
Hoosier Racing Tire Super Tour 2017 Point Champions
The chase for Hoosier Super Tour point championships across 28 classes has come to an end. After 22 Hoosier Racing Tire SCCA Super Tour races at 11 tracks this year, plus the 54th SCCA National Championship Runoffs® at Indianapolis Motor Speedway, top series performers have now been identified.
 
A couple class point champions were decided prior to the Runoffs. After the record-breaking National Championship at IMS, several classes were decided by just a handful of points. The margin of victory in Formula Atlantic was only four points. Spec Miata was decided by three points. Two points was the winning margin in Super Touring Lite. The difference between the champion and runner-up in Formula Mazda came down to a single point. And H Production ended in a tie that was ultimately decided upon the strength of the point champion's Runoffs finish.
 
Only the top six regular-season finishes counted toward a driver's 2017 point total. Points were also awarded for a seventh and final race, the Runoffs. For each race, points were awarded to the top 20 finishers in each class. Winners earned 25 points, and 21 points went to second. Points were then doled out to others starting with 18 and descending to a single point for the 20th finisher.
 
Below is a rundown of the 2017 Hoosier Racing Tire SCCA Super Tour point champions. A full accounting of the standings can be viewed at the Hoosier Super Tour points webpage. Congratulations to one and all for a fantastic effort this season.
-American Sedan®: Daniel Richardson; Derwood, MD; Chevrolet Camaro
-B-Spec: John Phillips III; Sealy, TX; Honda Fit
-E Production: Matt Reynolds; Fair Oaks, TX; Mazda Miata
-F Production: Ken Kannard; East Troy, WI; Mazda Miata
-H Production: Jason Isley; Coto de Caza, CA; Toyota Yaris
-Formula 500: Jack Walbran; Saint Louis, MO; Scorpion S1 Rotax 593
-Formula 1000: Gary Hickman; Santee, CA; Phoenix F1K.12 Suzuki
-Formula Atlantic®: Spencer Brockman; Westport, CT; Swift 014 Mazda
-Formula Continental®: Robert Allaer; Lithia, FL; Van Diemen RF02
-Formula Enterprise: Elliot Finlayson; Yorkville, IL; Mazda Formula Enterprises
-Formula F: David Livingston Jr.; Nashville, TN; Spectrum 14H Honda
-Formula Mazda: Brad Yake; Fort Worth, TX; Star Formula Mazda
-Formula Vee®: Charles Hearn; Houston, TX; Vortech FV
-GT-1: Michael Lewis; Poway, CA; Jaguar XKR
-GT-2: Tom Patton; Hamilton, OH; Sunbeam Tiger
-GT-3: Collin Jackson; Langley, BC; Nissan 240SX
-GT-Lite: Michael Kamalian; Marietta, GA; Mazda Miata
-Prototype 1: Jim Devenport; Modesto, CA; Norma Auto Concept M20 Honda
-Prototype 2: Tim Day Jr.; Scottsdale, AZ; Stohr WF1 Suzuki
-Spec Miata: Jim Drago; Memphis, TN; Mazda Miata
-Spec Racer Ford: Richard Baldwin; Covington, LA; SCCA Enterprises SRF
-Spec Racer Ford Gen3: John Black; Olympic Valley, CA; SCCA Enterprises SRF3
-Super Touring® Lite: Eric Kutil; Columbus, OH; Honda Civic Si
-Super Touring® Under: Luis Rivera; Angleton, TX; Mazda Miata
-Touring 1: Michael Pettiford; Louisville, CO; Chevrolet Corvette
-Touring 2: Bill Collins; Saint Paul, MN; Chevrolet Corvette
-Touring 3: Ali Salih; Wooster, OH; BMW SpecE46
-Touring 4: Don Knowles; Pittsboro, NC; Mazda RX-8
 
The inaugural Hoosier Super Tour season opened in January with Round One and Round Two atSebring International Raceway in Florida. The tour then took a month off before holding three events in March -- one at NOLA Motorsports Park in Louisiana, another at Willow Springs International Raceway in Southern California, and a third at Circuit of the Americas in Texas. Three events were also held during April starting with Oklahoma's Hallett Motor Racing Circuit, followed by a stop atVIRginia International Raceway, and finally a visit to Buttonwillow Raceway Park in California. Next up was Round Fifteen and Round Sixteen at Portland International Raceway in Oregon. The regular-season calendar then wrapped up in June with three final events. The first weekend took place at Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course. Then came the June Sprints at Road America in Wisconsin before the final regular-season event at Watkins Glen International in Upstate New York.
 
The Sports Car Club of America®, Inc., founded in 1944, is a 67,500-member motorsports organization that incorporates all facets of autocross, rally and road racing at both club and professional levels. With headquarters in Topeka, Kansas, the SCCA annually sanctions over 2,000 events through its 116 Regions and subsidiary divisions. Much of the SCCA's activities are made possible with support from the following Official Partners: Chevrolet, the Official Truck of the SCCA; Hawk Performance, the Official Brake Products of SCCA; Mobil 1, the Official Oil of SCCA; Sunoco, the Official Fuel of SCCA; and Tire Rack, the Official Tire Retailer of SCCA. To learn more, please visit www.scca.com.
 
