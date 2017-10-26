The SCCA® Road Racing Super Sweep is the most challenging award a Club racer can achieve. To earn the honor a driver must, in a single class, win a U.S. Majors Tour Conference Championship, win the class Hoosier Super Tour point standings, and win at the National Championship Runoffs. This year, three talented drivers managed to achieve the elusive Super Sweep -- the first Super Sweep for each racer.
Jackson, Finlayson and Isley 2017 Super Sweep Winners
- font size decrease font size increase font size
Adam Sinclair
Adam has been a race fan since the first time he went through the tunnel under the Daytona International Speedway almost 30 years ago. He has had the privilege of traveling to races all across the state of Florida (as well as one race in Ohio), watching nearly everything with a motor compete for fame and glory, as well as participating in various racing schools to get the feel of what racecar drivers go through every week.
Adam has spent the last three years covering motorsports for Examiner.com., where he had the opportunity to see the racing world from behind the scenes as well as the grandstands. He invites everyone to follow him on Twitter, Facebook, and Google Plus, and looks forward to sharing his enthusiasm for all things racing with the readers of SpeedwayDigest.com.
Be sure to tune in for his weekly sports talk program, Thursday Night Thunder, where he discusses the latest in motorsports news with drivers, crew members, and fans. The show takes place every Thursday at 8:00 pm EST on the Speedway Digest Radio Network.
Contact Adam: Email
Latest from Adam Sinclair
- Five Mazda Racers Claim Championships During Sebring Weekend
- PCA Club Racing Porsche Cayman GT4 Clubsport Trophy East Series Wraps Up 2017 Season at Iconic Daytona International Speedway
- CARS Tour Announces 2018 Season Schedule and Unprecedented Competitor Incentive Programs
- Shell Increases Efficiency for Scuderia Ferrari
- Nissan joins growing list of automotive brands in Formula E