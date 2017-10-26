Five Mazda Racers Claim Championships During Sebring Weekend

Mazda racers scored five wins on a hot, humid, and occasionally rainy Sunday in Florida, as the National Auto Sport Association (NASA) concluded its season-ending championship weekends with the Eastern States Championships presented by Toyo Tires at historic Sebring International Raceway

After 45 minutes of intense Spec Miata action, Michael Ross scored a dramatic 0.052 second win over Selin Rollan, with Trevor McCallion in third. With several of the favorites starting from the rear after a multi-car crash during a Saturday qualifying race, Toyo Tires awarded a set of Spec Miata race tires to Christopher Haldeman and John Davison as the hard chargers of the race.

In the NP01 class, where all of the Elan prototypes are powered by Mazda MZR engines, Jay Aranha scored the win over Charles Liniger.

Bryan Putt drove his Mazda-powered Elan DP02 to the win in the Super Unlimited class.

Mazda Miata racers took the top step in both the Performance Touring C and D classes Aaron Michelet won in PTC with Brian Henderson in PTE.

Other Mazda podium finishers:

Michael Globe Second PTC Global Mazda MX-5 Cup

Tyler Harrell Second PTE Mazda MX-5 Miata

Franklin Futrelle Third Super Touring 1 Elan NP01 Mazda MZR

“Congratulations to all of our Mazda racers in Spec Miata, NP01, and the ST, PT and TT classes,” said David Cook, business development manager, Mazda Motorsports. “We saw racers such as Chris Haldeman, Todd Buras, Mike Globe, and others overcome adversity, displaying great effort and heart throughout. The entire Mazda community stuck together and showed once against it’s a tight knit family. Also, hats off to our five champions. We’re excited to add this depth to our nominees for the Mazda Road to 24 shootout with the $100,000 Mazda scholarship on the line."

A select group of the competing racers from both NASA championships, the SCCA Runoffs, and the regional Teen Mazda Challenge Championships will be eligible for the Mazda Road to 24 (MRT24) shootout, seeking to earn a Mazda Scholarship to compete in the 2018 Battery Tender Global Mazda MX-5 Cup presented by BFGoodrich Tires. The shootout will take place in early December. Shootout details will be announced at a later date.