Nissan joins growing list of automotive brands in Formula E

Nissan is set to become the first Japanese automotive brand to compete in the FIA Formula E Championship - joining the electric street racing series in season five.

The move to participate in Formula E provides Nissan with a global platform to spread the message of Nissan Intelligent Mobility - the company’s three-pillar strategy to re-define how its vehicles are driven, powered and integrated into society.

Alejandro Agag, Founder & CEO of Formula E, said: “To have a name like Nissan coming on board is a momentous day for the series. Not only is it great to welcome a new manufacturer to the Formula E family - it’s great to see our first Japanese manufacturer entering the frame, showing truly how global the electric revolution is. Japan is a country at the forefront of new technologies with one of the biggest followings of Formula E. The shift towards sustainable mobility is in motion and it’s unstoppable. I look forward to seeing the Nissan logo adorned on the new-look cars for season five.”

“As the ultimate expression of the thrill of instant acceleration and agile handling that’s at the heart of Nissan zero-emission driving, Nissan is going to electrify the Formula E championship,” said Daniele Schillaci, executive vice president of global marketing and sales, zero-emission vehicles and battery business, and chairman of Nissan’s management committee for Japan, Asia and Oceania. “Nissan will be the first Japanese brand to enter this growing championship, bringing our long history of motorsports success to the Formula E grid. It will give us a global platform for bringing our pioneering Nissan Intelligent Mobility strategy to a new generation of racing fans. Nissan’s DNA is rich in innovation in electric mobility, not to mention a long history of success in motorsports. It makes sense that we bring these two core elements together by competing in Formula E.”

Nissan is set to replace one of the existing validated manufacturer registrations for the 2018/19 season - maintaining the current list of nine manufacturers in total for season five. Further information about Nissan’s participation will be available in due course.

To follow the latest news and information, visit - www.fiaformulae.com