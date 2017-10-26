NASCAR, JCDecaux, Galvani and Terrafugia to Open the IDTechEx Show!

The IDTechEx Show! in Santa Clara, Ca, USA on November 15-16 is the key meeting place for those involved in technology scouting and product innovation, bringing together emerging technologies with global brands.

Opening the event are four select Cornerstone presentations which will showcase how new technologies are coming to market which solve big problems created by changing demographics and global megatrends, from mobility to healthcare to enabling the ubiquity of electronics.

Opening the Cornerstone session is Julia Landauer, who is a 2-time championship winning NASCAR driver. After becoming the first woman to win a NASCAR Track Championship at Motor Mile Speedway in her division in 2015, Landauer graduated to the televised NASCAR K&N Pro Series West, becoming the highest finishing female in the series' 62-year history. Landauer's presentation, "The Clash of Silicon Valley and Racing" will hypothesize how both auto racing and Silicon Valley/the auto industry can learn from each others' focuses by reviewing relevant topics such as alternative energy sources, wearables (monitoring driver vitals), Augmented Reality (AR) and electric vehicles.

Following this is Thomas Morel, R&D Director at JCDecaux. JCDecaux is one of the largest outdoor advertising companies in the world with sales of $4 Billion in 2016. Morel will present on "Applications for Emerging Technologies For Digital Out Of Home Media" which will include their work with flexible and printed displays and solar, internet connected street furniture and other innovations that are changing outdoor advertising.

Next up is Sebastien Ouchouche from Galvani Bioelectronics, founded between the $35 Billion GlaxoSmithKline company and Verily Life Sciences, a subsidiary of the $90 Billion Alphabet, Google's parent. Both are funding Galvani Bioelectronics with a whopping $675 Million. Ouchouche will cover their activities tackling healthcare issues while creating an enormous business by the linking of bio sciences and electronics.

This is followed by Dr Carl Dietrich of Terrafugia. Terrafugia makes flying cars. Dietrich will discuss Terrafugia's flying/driving vehicles, including some of their innovations including sensing, IoT and autonomous systems. Terrafugia will also show a flying car at the event.

Over 3,500 people are expected to attend the IDTechEx Show! at the Santa Clara Convention Center on November 15-16. The event features over 240 exhibitors showcasing technologies including the latest innovations in sensors, energy storage, energy harvesting, electric vehicles, IoT, printed electronics, 3D printing and materials. See www.idtechex.com/usa for full details.

