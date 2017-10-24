Chad Finley ends 2017 ARCA season with solid finish at Kansas Speedway

A troubled engine hampered Chad Finley Racing’s (CFR) efforts to earn his fifth top-10 finish of the season in Friday night’s Kansas ARCA 150 at Kansas Speedway, but driver Chad Finley still gutted out an 11th place performance.



In their typical Chad Finley Racing way – the team showcased the initial speed of their No. 51 Auto Value Certified Service Centers Chevrolet during the final practice session of the season – but when qualifying rolled around, Finley posted the 15th quickest time.



Not initially worried about their mid-pack starting position, the team believed their Chevrolet would come to life as the race transitioned from daylight to darkness – like it had done in the past last month at Chicagoland Speedway and Kentucky Speedway respectively.



They were right.



From the moment the green flag dropped, Finley wasted little time maneuvering himself through the field.



With a fast race car and negotiating some of the fastest laps on the race track – Finley quickly found himself in the top-10 and thanks to quick work by his race team following a caution at Lap 56, the Dewitt, Mich. native was knocking on the door of the top-five.



Taking advantage of a brilliant restart, Finley sliced and diced his way into the top-five where he hovered until the event’s final caution waved 15 laps from the finish.



While most of the teams took varying strategies, Finley pitted for four tires hoping the fresh General Tire rubber would be enough for Finley to net his fifth top-five of the season.



However, on the restart, Finley’s engine sputtered and began losing RPMs. Making the most of the situation, Finley nursed his sour engine to the finish line in 11th, earning his sixth top-12 finish of the year.



“The motor really didn’t sound right from the drop of the green flag,” explained Finley. “But, we never gave up as a team and there at the end of the race it was just laying down. We had good speed in the corners, but just didn’t have it on the straightaways where it counted most.



“I’m really proud of this Chad Finley Racing team. We had a good car. We were contenders. Just had some bad luck. It’s part of the deal. It happens.



“Overall, I can’t ask for much more this season. We had speed, we were fast and we won a race. We’ll work hard during the off-season and try and get our program better and hope that 2018 brings bigger and better things for CFR. We have some things in the works and are looking forward to putting them in motion”



In addition to Auto Value, Air Lift Company and XLT Engineering adorned the No. 51 Chad Finley Racing Chevrolet as associate marketing partners for the 20th race of the 2017 ARCA Racing Series season.



In 19 ARCA Racing Series presented by Menards starts, Chad Finley has mounted one-win (Nashville 2017), eight top-five and 11 top-10 finishes, including a pole at Rockingham (N.C.) Speedway in 2009.



Finley is the son of former ARCA winner and NASCAR driver Jeff Finley.



Follow Chad Finley on Twitter @Chad_Finley.



Chad Finley PR