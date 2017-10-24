Louis F. Partenza Named IRGSE President and CEO

IRG Sports + Entertainment (IRGSE), a leading marketer and promoter of sports and live entertainment experiences, announced the promotion of Louis F. Partenza to President and Chief Executive Officer.

Partenza joined IRGSE as the Chief Financial Officer in June 2015 and has served as interim CEO since May 2017.

"I am honored and excited to assume the role of President and CEO," said Partenza. "I look forward to working with the Board to grow the IRGSE family of companies and continue to drive our industry presence and deliver greater value to our customers, fans and sponsors."

During his career, he has helped lead a diverse set of companies on strategy, operations and finance and has a significant background in executive leadership within the sports industry.

Prior to joining IRGSE, Partenza was the Executive Vice President, Chief Operating Officer and Chief Financial Officer of the NHL's Florida Panthers, Sunrise Sports and Entertainment and the BB&T Center.

IRG Motorsports PR