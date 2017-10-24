Anthony Campi Racing & Chase Purdy Announce 2018 Super Late Model Partnership

Anthony Campi Racing and Chase Purdy have made public their agreement to compete together in select super late model events during the 2018 season following a successful test this past weekend. ACR has quickly become one of the heavy hitters in national late model racing and by securing Purdy, they have reiterated their commitment to excellence on-track.

Chase Purdy is one of the hottest prospects in regional and national development level motorsports. Earlier this year, he was named to the NASCAR Next 2017-18 class, a group of young drivers who have promising potential to become future stars at the top levels of stock car racing.

After being named to NASCAR Next, Chase continued to display his potential by claiming four straight poles and five runner-up finishes while finishing fourth in the NASCAR K&N Pro Series East standings. Towards the end of the season, he made three starts in the ARCA racing series including his first intermediate track event at Kentucky where he contended for the win until late-race incident eliminated him from contention.

“I felt like things were pretty good during our test,” said Purdy about the ACR crew. “I felt really good about the group of guys. Everyone really seemed bonded, and I felt like I bonded with them. Anthony is really informative about everything and helpful to me as a driver, too. Plus, we were able to have fun together, and that’s always good.”

Over the last few seasons, Anthony Campi has transitioned from the role of driver to team owner and, in his short timespan at the helm of the team, has quickly led them to prominence. Starting at their home track of New Smyrna Speedway, ACR took various drivers to success at the half-mile oval on the east coast of Florida. During the 2016 season, they became a nationally known entity when Minnesota driver Cole Anderson drove their cars to victory in multiple high-profile events such as Oktoberfest and races in the Southern Super Series.

“Our initial test with Chase was very productive and I feel like we had great speed and a good baseline to work off of when we start racing,” said Campi. “It was fun, he’s got a great deal of talent and honing in on when and where to use that talent will be our key focus. Chase listens great and his feedback is on point, so it should make for an exciting year of racing.”

Campi and Purdy first had the opportunity to become familiar with one another during the CARS Tour Duels at Dominion when both parties were racing at the same track on the same weekend. Purdy ran second in both races while Campi’s team also ran inside the top five. Half a year later, when Performance Marketing Group made the introduction of team to driver and vice versa, each were familiar with one another after the early-season weekend in Virginia.

“I watched Chase at Dominion and thought, ‘wow, he has amazing raw talent,’ and I believed if someone could help to tame and teach him, that person could win a lot of races with him,” Campi said. “When the opportunity came up to work with him a short time back, we would have been crazy not to jump on it. We’re really looking forward to seeing how this entire deal plays out.”

Chase’s schedule with ACR includes ten marquee super late model dates and is scheduled to begin with the annual Speedfest event at Crisp Motorsports Park next January. Other events include races like the Rattler 250 and the Slinger Nationals.

For more information on Chase Purdy, visit his website at ChasePurdyRacing.com and follow him on Facebook (@ChasePurdyRacing), Twitter (@ChasePurdy12) and Instagram (@chase_purdy).

Anthony Campi Racing is a professional, championship race team based outside of Sarasota, Fla., who fields cars for various drivers across the country including NASCAR Next driver Chase Purdy. ACR invites fans and followers to connect with them on Facebook (@AnthonyCampi81), Twitter (@AnthonyCampi) and Instagram (@AnthonyCampiRacing).

