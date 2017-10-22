Mason Mitchell Motorsports Earns Top-10 Finish in 2017 Finale at Kansas

Justin Haley and Mason Mitchell Motorsports (MMM) continued their success together at the Kansas Speedway Friday evening in the Kansas 150. The No. 78 team earned a sixth-place finish at the 1.5-mile track to wrap up the 2017 ARCA season.

For MMM it marks the conclusion of their fourth season in the ARCA Series.

“I can’t thank the MMM guys enough for allowing me to race with them twice this year,” Haley stated after the 100-lap event. “We just needed a little bit more at the end but I’m glad to help them earn a solid finish to end the year. The restarts really played to our advantage tonight gaining us spots. The experience in trucks definitely helps with that. Hopefully we can come back and race a few times together in 2018.”

Haley started the 20th and final race of the 2017 season from the fourth position. When the green waved the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series (MMM) rookie made a veteran move gaining two positions in the first lap of competition.

Haley continued to race inside the top-five until the evenings second caution at lap 56. Under the yellow flag, Haley brought the No. 78 down pit-road for four fresh General Tires, fuel and a chassis adjustment.

A late race yellow flag set up a late race restart inside of ten laps to go. Haley and several other competitors made it five-wide racing into turn one after the restart. Haley and everyone made it through the intense battle unscathed. The No. 78 would cross the stripe in the sixth position.

Since coming into the ARCA Series in 2014, MMM has earned a win every season in the series including a victory at Pocono Raceway this season with Haley behind the wheel.

More impressively, 18 different drivers raced for the championship team during the 2017 season! MMM also made its 100th start in the series at the Kentucky Speedway in September.

The next activity for the ARCA Racing Series will be a two-day composite body open test at Talladega Superspeedway Nov. 7-8. The 65th annual national championship awards banquet follows in Indianapolis Dec. 9.

Follow MMM on Social Media: To keep up-to-date with the latest, news, information and race updates, follow MMM racing’s twitter page @MMM_Race and “like” their facebook page at Mason Mitchell Motorsports.

Mason Mitchell Motorsports: Is a championship driver development team fielding multiple entries in the ARCA Racing Series for the 2017 season. The team is based out of Statesville, North Carolina. http://www.masonmitchellmotorsports.com

MMM PR