Michael Self went to victory lane in the ARCA Racing Series for the first time of his career on Friday at Kansas Speedway. Self took the lead with eight laps to go on a late-race restart with nine laps remaining in the event.

"I knew it was going to get hairy. I just kept my foot in it," said Self after the 150-mile race. “Once we got out in clean air, it was all about hitting your marks. Once I got the lead, Derek came on the radio and said, 'listen to me. I want you to do exactly what I tell you to do. I did exactly what he said and we were able to pull away from the 99. It's amazing how much a good spotter can help."

Sheldon Creed, leading at the final restart, had a tire go down in the closing laps that hampered his finishing result. The 19-year old racer went on to finish five laps down in 19th.

Creed will finish the 2017 ARCA Racing Series season with five top five and eight top 10 finishes in 11 races.

As for race winner Michael Self, he’ll end the year with four top five and four top 10 finishes through six starts.

Ty Majeski will leave Kansas with the runner-up spot. Majeski, piloting the No. 99 Treeo’s Ford, had a threat for the lead in the closing laps. However, as the run went on, the Roush Fenway Racing development driver lost ground.

Majeski scored his second career top five finish in the ARCA Racing Series ranks and led 38 laps in the Kansas ARCA 150.

Rounding out the top three finishers at Kansas was pole sitter Zane Smith. Smith led the field for only one circuit in his No. 41 ICON Vehicle Dynamics Toyota. He’ll end the year with seven top five and 11 top 10 finishes through 14 races.

Shane Lee and Dalton Sargeant rounded out the top five finishers.

Austin Theriault will walk away with the 2017 ARCA Racing Series championship despite a rough night on Friday. Theriault’s night ended early on lap 54 when he brought out the caution.

That didn’t matter though as Theriault clinched the championship the last time out at Kentucky Speedway.

He’ll end the year with seven victories, 16 top five and 19 top 10 finishes.

"We overcame a lot of challenges this year," said Theriault after the race. "We had a tremendous year…the support from back home, the crew…the all-nighters. I couldn't be more proud of the effort from everyone who shared in this championship."

Riley Herbst will claim the 2017 SCOTT Rookie of the Year award. Herbst started the race in 16th and went on to finish ninth at Kansas.

"We didn't win but we got the end result we came for. Pretty good payday all the way around," said Herbst. "Thanks to all my Joe Gibbs Racing guys and all their hard work, and thanks to SCOTT for the Rookie of the Year. We're coming back next year to go after the championship."

The next race for the ARCA Racing Series will be the season opener at Daytona International Speedway in February.