Natalie Decker Signs with Venturini Motorsports for Full Season ARCA Schedule in 2018

Hours before the start of Friday’s ARCA Racing Series presented by Menards season finale at Kansas Speedway, Venturini Motorsports announced that driver Natalie Decker will compete full time in the ARCA series in 2018.



Decker, a 20-year old native of Eagle River, WI, will pilot Venturini Motorsports’ No.25 Toyota Camry with veteran crew chief Dave Leiner at the controls.



“It’s an incredible feeling sitting here today making this announcement,” says Decker. “It’s really a dream come true! I can’t thank Venturini Motorsports, Toyota Racing and N29 Capital Partners enough for giving me this opportunity.”



The popular rookie driver has made six ARCA starts this season highlighted by two top-10 finishes and a career best seventh-place finish at Road America.



“This is obviously a big step in my career. I’m really fortunate – coming from the competitive Midwest and running short tracks most of my career. I’m confident and ready for this next move. After tonight my focus shifts to next season. We’ll be ready to go at Daytona,” added Decker.



Decker stands to become just the fifth female in modern day ARCA history to compete for a series driver championship, joining Shawna Robinson (’00), Christi Passmore (’03 and ’04), Milka Duno (’13) and Sarah Cornett-Ching (’15).



Already with support from N29 Capital Partners LLC., Decker is pursuing additional sponsorship for the 2018 season.

VMS PR