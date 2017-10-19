Formula 1 and SiriusXM Sign Multi-Year Broadcasting Agreement

SiriusXM and Formula 1 have entered into a multi-year agreement that makes SiriusXM the exclusive North American radio broadcaster of all Formula 1® (F1®) races, starting with this weekend’s United States Grand Prix.

SiriusXM‘s coverage of the 2017 Formula 1 United States Grand Prix in Austin, TX will air live this Sunday, October 22 (3:00 pm ET/2:00 pm CT), exclusively on Sirius channel 132, XM channel 203 and channel 963 on the SiriusXM app. The channels will also carry qualifying on Saturday, October 21 (5:00 pm ET/4:00 pm CT). Listeners will hear the BBC 5 Live radio broadcast for each race.

The four remaining 2017 Formula 1® races will all air on SiriusXM, including the season-finale 2017 Formula 1 Etihad Abu Dhabi Grand Prix on November 26. Starting with the 2018 Formula 1 season and beyond SiriusXM will air every Grand Prix race on the calendar.

“Formula 1 races are sensational, world-class events, which showcase the most advanced automotive technology in the hands of exceptional drivers competing on very challenging circuits,” said Scott Greenstein, SiriusXM’s President and Chief Content Officer. “We are very excited to deliver the excitement of these races to SiriusXM listeners across the country. As Formula 1 makes its way around the globe, we will bring its fans in North America to each international venue and enable them to follow the action live.”

“We are delighted to have Formula 1 back on SiriusXM,” said Sean Bratches, Managing Director, Commercial Operations at Formula 1. “Their ability to offer live coverage of all races throughout the Championship to their numerous fans and listeners provides tremendous additional exposure for F1 in the North American market.”

The FIA Formula One World Championship is the highest end of open wheeled motor racing. The season runs from March through November and this year consists of 20 Grand Prix races run on road course tracks, as well as some closed city streets circuits. The results of each race are combined to determine two titles, one for drivers and one for constructors (teams).

Mercedes driver Lewis Hamilton of Great Britain is the top points holder this season (306), ahead of Ferrari driver Sebastian Vettel of Germany (247) and Mercedes driver Valtteri Bottas of Finland (234). Mercedes, the reigning constructor’s champion, holds the 2017 team points lead.

Formula 1® complements an extensive auto racing lineup on SiriusXM that includes every NASCAR race and every Indy Car Series race, and also expands the amount of European sports programming available to SiriusXM listeners, which already features English Premier League and Champions League soccer.

