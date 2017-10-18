MMM and Justin Haley Back Together for ARCA Finale at the Kansas Speedway

NASCAR Camping World Truck Series (NCWTS) rookie Justin Haley will be behind the wheel of the No. 78 Mason Mitchell Motorsports Chevrolet for the 2017 ARCA Finale this Friday evening at the Kansas Speedway.

Haley and MMM have paired in two other races during the last two seasons in the ARCA Racing Series presented by Menards tour. Both times Haley has been able to find his way to victory lane. Haley first teamed up with MMM in 2016 at the Illinois State Fairgrounds. The win also marked the first win for Haley in ARCA. The duo reunited earlier this season in July at the Pocono Raceway. They found their way to victory lane together once again that afternoon. In fact, Haley’s won his three starts in the ARCA Racing Series.

“It is an honor to get the opportunity to race in the 78 Mason Mitchell Motorsports Chevy this weekend at Kansas Speedway,” Haley stated. “This MMM team works hard and always brings a fast car to the racetrack. I look forward to continuing the success we have had together in the past as I run for my fourth ARCA Racing Series win in four starts."

Haley has one prior start at the 1.5-mile track coming earlier this season with the NCWTS where he earned an impressive ninth place finish.

Kansas means a lot to the MMM team, they captured the 2014 ARCA championship with Mason Mitchell. The following year, the team found victory lane capturing the checkered flag with Mitchell.

“We’ve had a good season,” Owner Mason Mitchell stated. “We always want to be better and keep having success. We see areas we here we can get even better at moving into 2018. Kansas is a special place for us. We won the championship there in 2014, and won the race in 2015. It’s like a second home to being from West Des Moines."

MMM PR