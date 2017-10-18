MDM Motorsports ARCA Racing Series Preview: Kansas Speedway

The ARCA Racing Series (ARS) Presented by Menards season will come to a close this Friday at Kansas Speedway located in Kansas City, Kan. MDM Motorsports will field three entries in the Kansas 150, as the team looks to score its fifth victory of the season.

Michael Self will return to the MDM Motorsports after two straight NASCAR K&N Pro Series West (NKNPSW) victories, driving the No. 28 Sinclair Toyota. He will join teammates Sheldon Creed, driving the No. 12 United Rentals/A.M. Ortega Construction Toyota and Zane Smith, driving the No. 41 ICON Vehicle Dynamics Toyota.

The Mooresville, N.C., organization scored victories at Talladega (Ala) Superspeedway, Toledo (Ohio) Speedway, Michigan International Speedway, and Winchester (Ind.) Speedway. A fifth win for the team would mean a first career victory for Self, Smith or Creed. On Friday, Sept. 29, Harrison Burton, delivered MDM Motorsports its first NASCAR Championship when he won the 2017 NASCAR K&N Pro Series East (NKNPSE) Championship.

Sheldon Creed, driver of the No. 12 United Rentals/A.M. Ortega Construction Toyota... Creed, a two-time SPEED Energy Stadium Super Truck Champion, has had a breakout season in ARS competition. He has scored five top-five finishes and eight top-10 finishes in 10 starts, as well as a General Tire Pole Award at Kentucky Speedway located in Sparta, Ky. In addition to success in the ARS, he also scored top-five finishes at New Hampshire Motor Speedway and Dover (Del.) International Speedway with the NKNPSE. The Alpine, Calif., native will make his Kansas Speedway debut this weekend driving the Davey Allison Throwback No. 12 Toyota with sponsorship from United Rentals and A.M. Ortega Construction.

Creed on Kansas: "I've really started to enjoy these fast speedways like Kentucky, Chicago and Kansas. We've been really fast at all of them and should've won a few of them. We have one more chance to get a win this season, and I have no reason to think we can't do it. It's been a really positive year, and I'm hoping to end it on a high note."

Michael Self, driver of the No. 28 Sinclair Oil Chevrolet... Coming off two NKNPSW victories, Utah native Self will be looking to score his first career ARS victory driving the No. 28 Sinclair Oil Chevrolet. Self, now an eight-time winner in NASCAR's top developmental series, has had a very strong ARS season as well. In just five starts, he has three top-five finishes. Last season, he finished third in this event driving for MDM Motorsports with support from Sinclair Oil. He looks to better that finishing position by two spots in Friday's ARS Kansas 150.

Self on Kansas: "I'm definitely excited about this one. I've been really fortunate and built some great momentum lately over on the K&N side of things, winning back-to-back races, so I'm hoping I can bring that with me this weekend. I've been so close to an ARCA win this year, I just haven't been able to finish one off. I really like racing at the big tracks, and had a decent run at Kansas last year with the MDM group finishing third, so hopefully we can build off that. This is my last race in the Sinclair car for the time being so just really hoping we can go in and put on a good show for them and fans of the Sinclair car, and try and get it in to victory lane one more time."

Zane Smith, driver of the No. 41 ICON Vehicle Dynamics Toyota... Smith enters the Kansas 150 ninth in ARS driver points. He has scored six top-five finishes, and 10 top-10 finishes this season and won the General Tire Pole Award at Salem (Ind.) Speedway on Sept. 9 , in his MDM Motorsports debut. He, like his teammate, will make his Kansas Speedway debut in Friday's ARS Kansas 150 at the 1.5-mile Kansas Speedway.

Smith on Kansas: "It is hard to believe this is the last of the season. It's been a really good season, especially once we made the move to MDM Motorsports. Things have clicked, and we have had a shot to win every race we've worked together. It would be pretty special to win this weekend. So many people invest so much into this program, winning would be super cool. I have no doubt that the No. 41 team will bring a fast hot rod to Kansas this weekend."

Friday's ARS Kansas 150 is scheduled for 8:30 p.m. ET , and will be broadcast live on FS2.

MDM Motorsports PR