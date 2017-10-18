Newly Crowned CARS Tour Champ Cole Rouse Enters ARCA Season Finale at Kansas Speedway

After clinching the CARS Tour Super Late Model Championship over the weekend, 20-year old Cole Rouse is set to make his second career appearance in the ARCA Racing Series presented by Menards series finale at Kansas Speedway.



Rouse, a late season call-up, will pilot the Venturini Motorsports’ prepared No.15 Musselman’s BIG CUP Applesauce Toyota Camry during Friday night’s 150-mile feature.



A native of Fort Smith, Arkansas, Rouse made his ARCA series debut last month finishing 11th at Kentucky Speedway. Despite finishing outside the top-10 in his first event, Rouse gained valuable experience and showed plenty of speed qualifying fourth and racing up front during most of the race.



“I feel a lot more prepared going into Kansas,” says Rouse. “All things considered I felt like we had a decent showing at Kentucky but it really wasn’t the outcome we wanted. The experience I gained should put us in a much better position to contend this weekend. Making the transition from the Super (Late Model) to the ARCA car takes some time, especially on the big tracks where aero comes into play – the more I run the better I’ll get.”



“Winning the CARS Tour Championship last Saturday night with my Kyle Busch Motorsports Super Late Model team was a huge accomplishment and something I’m really proud of doing. Now it’s time to focus on everything we learned the last time out in the ARCA series – nothing would be sweeter than driving our Toyota into victory lane at Kansas,” added Rouse.



Follow Cole Rouse on social media @ColeRouse2 (Twitter), @ColeRouse (Instagram) and Cole Rouse Racing on Facebook.



Kansas City Menards Store Appearance

Cole Rouse will join fellow VMS rookie teammates Spencer Davis and Natalie Decker on and off the track at Kansas Speedway. Prior to Friday night’s main event the trio will join Monster Energy NASCAR Cup driver Paul Menard for a special fan autograph meet and greet appearance on Thursday, October 19 (6:30pm-7:30pm) at the area Menards store located at 8901 N Greenhill Road, Kansas City, Missouri.



Venturini Motorsports History at Kansas Speedway

Venturini Motorsports with 44 all-time ARCA Racing Series team victories has earned one win at Kansas Speedway with driver Alex Bowman in 2011. The team has also won (4) General Tire Pole Awards at the 1.5 mile track with drivers Mikey Kile (’10), Max Gresham (’11), Dylan Kwasnewski (’13) and Daniel Suarez (’15).



Kansas ARCA 150 Kicks off Triple-Header Weekend

The Kansas 150 also serves as the show-opener for big triple-header weekend of racing to include the NASCAR Xfinity Series Kansas Lottery 300 Saturday and the Monster Energy Cup Series Hollywood Casino 400 Sunday.



The Kansas 150 marks the 17th consecutive ARCA race at Kansas since the series debuted on the 1.5-mile superspeedway in 2001. Practice for the Kansas 150 is from 9:30 to 11:30 a.m. Oct. 20, followed by General Tire Pole Qualifying at 2:30 p.m. The 17th Kansas ARCA 150 is scheduled to get the green flag at 7:47 p.m. Friday night, with live coverage on FS2. ARCAracing.com will also feature Live Timing and Scoring and Live Chat of all on-track activities.

VMS PR