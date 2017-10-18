SCCA Runoffs OnDemand Race Videos Online

17 Oct 2017
Races from the largest SCCA® National Championship Runoffs® ever, with a broadcast presented by Mazda, are now available for everyone's online viewing pleasure.

 
All 28 class Championships have been posted in one-hour-or-less segments. Watch all the drama unfold once again from Indianapolis Motor Speedway, the first time that venue has ever hosted the Runoffs. Relive the exciting starts, the crucial moments, daring passes and dominant performances at the 2017 SCCA Runoffs OnDemand webpage.
 
Along with this year's Runoffs, past national championship race videos dating back to 2009 are also archived at the webpage. Great for rainy or snowy days, and the perfect escape while typing away at your work computer.
 
Share video links with friends and family anywhere in the world so everyone can experience the pinnacle of amateur road racing in the United States.
 
The Sports Car Club of America®, Inc., founded in 1944, is a 67,500-member motorsports organization that incorporates all facets of autocross, rally and road racing at both club and professional levels. With headquarters in Topeka, Kansas, the SCCA annually sanctions over 2,000 events through its 116 Regions and subsidiary divisions. Much of the SCCA's activities are made possible with support from the following Official Partners: Chevrolet, the Official Truck of the SCCA; Hawk Performance, the Official Brake Products of SCCA; Mobil 1, the Official Oil of SCCA; Sunoco, the Official Fuel of SCCA; and Tire Rack, the Official Tire Retailer of SCCA. To learn more, please visit www.scca.com.
