Medical update on driver Ryan Hunter-Reay

Verizon IndyCar Series driver Ryan Hunter-Reay was evaluated at Lehigh Valley Hospital - Cedar Crest in Allentown, Pennsylvania, on Saturday for injuries to his left hip and knee sustained in a crash in qualifying for the ABC Supply 500 at Pocono Raceway. Hunter-Reay was treated and released but has not been cleared to drive, pending a re-evaluation Sunday morning.



"During qualifying today, out of nowhere, the car stepped out on me," Hunter-Reay said. "It was a bit of a wiggle, which I caught. The second time it happened, it came with no warning - which is a bit confusing. I hit my hip pretty bad as well as my knee, so the doctors thought it would be best to go in for further evaluation. After a CT scan and MRI, I am able to go and get a good night's sleep. I'm sure I'll wake up sore, but will hopefully be able to get back in the DHL machine tomorrow.

"I know the entire Andretti Autosport team worked hard to get the car put back together and with 500 miles, there is still a chance to win from the back of the field. I can't thank the Holmatro Safety Team enough for their quick response along with the medical staff at INDYCAR, Pocono and Lehigh Valley Hospital - Cedar Crest. Also, thank you to the fans for reaching out with their support."

VICS PR