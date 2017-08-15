Is Nasse The New Mr. Nasty?-Lee Fields Saturday

In a world of political correctness and kids trying to climb in a NASCAR seat before they go to an R rated movie, Pinellas Park, Florida's Stephen Nasse is a breath of fresh air, well, let's just go with air for now.

Nasse, who will compete in this weekend's Lee Field Classic presented by the Mobile Sports Authority, has spent the better part of his young 22 years building a solid racing resume. A resume that went unnoticed by most until December 4th of last year.

December 4th, 2016-the 49th running of the Snowball Derby at Pensacola's 5 Flags Speedway was building to an epic crescendo with Nasse running second and newest Hendrick NASCAR Cup driver William Byron in hot pursuit.

The facts of the case are simple, Nasse spun off of the front bumper of Byron, ending his shot at winning the Snowball Derby. Who was at fault we'll leave up to the fans and the video.

What happened next and then later, say hello to short track's new Mr. Nasty.

After being eliminated from the win, Nasse felt like he had enough from the future NASCAR driver. He wheeled his #51 Minions Chevrolet the wrong way on the track and like a heat seeking missile found the car of William Byron making sure he would not finish the race either.

In that instant, with thousands of cell phones in attendance, tweeting, Facebooking and videoing, Nasse became a household name in short track racing.

What happened later, in a twitter rant, made Mr. Nasty famous-

"Haters can talk crap- I drive with passion and if you take me out, I will take you out. Bottom line. I race for wins not for anything else."

"If I wanted a @ NASCAR ride I would write them a $2mil check. That's all it takes"

"Hey @ WilliamByron I learned that move watching your boss on the weekends. Right @ KyleBusch ? # KBismyhero # welcometotheSNShow "

"What's sad is out of touch racing fans are with the truth. People get into NASCAR bc they write a check, not bc they have talent."

"I race with drivers every week with tons more talent then most in any NASCAR series."

"So no, I may not be politically correct but I will drive my guts out, & I will do anything 2win races. Why? Bc I love it & this is what I do"

About the only person he didn't offend while on twitter was the Pope, but most people think he would even turn the Pope to win. In fact here is Mr. Nasty in his own words, " If I have to move somebody to win a race, so be it, I'll move them. I don't care if it's the Lord himself out there. "

So the Pope would be in trouble.

Which brings us to Saturday night's Lee Fields Classic presented by Mobile Sports Authority; Mr. Nasty comes to Mobile in a tight Southern Super Series point's battle with Chandler Smith.

Smith is 15 years old from Jasper, Georgia and on the fast track to something bigger, sound familiar?

If Mr. Nasty would turn the Lord well you can bet the diminutive Georgia driver is in for a rough night. Or could Mr. Nasty come out on the short end of the stick?

The great thing about Saturday night's race, it doesn't matter if the driver is 15 or 30, 100 pounds or 200 pounds once they strap in they all weigh 3,000 pounds and hit just as hard!

Is Stephen Nasse, Mr. Nasty, the cure to the milk toast politically correct doll drums racing is in or is he another blast of hot air? The Lee Fields Classic on Saturday night is the Battle Royale of Short Track Racing and the winner takes home the title and the Championship Belt.

Practice and the Hoosier Tire Pit Party kick off the weekends activities on Friday August 18th before teams get down to Business on Saturday . The Pits and Tech Station will open at 11:00 AM on Saturday followed by a busy day of drivers meetings, practices and qualifying for all Divisions. Prerace Festivities will start at 7:00 followed by Feature Racing for Pure Stocks, Sportsman, Lee Fields 150, Outlaw Stocks and Pro Trucks.

Prices for Lee Fields Classic Weekend are; Friday Pit Passes are $15, Saturday Pit Passes are $30 and 2 day pit passes are $40. Grandstand prices are $15 for adults, kids 6-11-$5 and Senior Military & Students-$12. For a complete schedule &pricing go to MIS Facebook Page or mobilespeedway.net.

MIS PR