Tom Hessert Preps to Knock off the Rust, Ready for Springfield’s Dust

Six-time ARCA Racing Series presented by Menards winner Tom Hessert will return to Venturini Motorsports’ lineup driving the No.25 Musselman’s BIG CUP Apple Sauce Toyota at the Illinois State Fairgrounds dirt mile on Sunday, August 20.



Finishing second in last season’s Championship Point Standings, Hessert drove to victory lane the last time the ARCA Series competed on dirt – winning the night race at the DuQuoin State Fairgrounds “Magic Mile.” Hessert, a native of Cherry Hill, NJ, and perennial series competitor since 2008, will make just his third season start and first since Talladega.



“It’s been a long time coming but I’m super excited to be back at the track,” said Tom Hessert who finished fifth and ninth in his only two starts of the season. “We’ve had a different type of schedule this year - It’s been special spending all this time with my family but I’m ready to get back to the track – It almost feels like I’m going to the track for the first time.”



“Dirt racing is one of my favorites. We won last year at DuQuoin and have had a lot of top-five’s over the years at both dirt tracks so it makes it a lot of fun. We’re bringing back our race winning car from last year and anytime you have a comfort level going into a race it makes you feel better – I’m really comfortable at Springfield and would love to add my name to the list of winners. I can’t wait to get back with my guys. I’m ready for the weekend.”



In sixteen previous dirt track starts Hessert has put together an impressive record. Highlighted with his win at DuQuoin last season, Hessert has finished in the top-5 in half of all dirt races – including an impressive seven finishes in the top-3.



Joining VMS prior to the 2016 season, this weekend’s race at Springfield marks Hessert’s 182nd career series start. Hessert’s all-time series career stats include 6 wins, 54 top-5 and 108 top-10 finishes.



The 55th running of the Herr's Potato Chips 100, one of the capital city’s largest sporting events, takes center stage on the world’s fastest mile dirt track Sunday afternoon August 20 alongside the 165th annual Illinois State Fairgrounds.

