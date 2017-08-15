Country singer Kaitlyn Baker to perform at Food City Race Night in Bristol

Country singer Kaitlyn Baker will help rev up NASCAR fans with a performnce at Food City Race Night in Bristol, Tennessee, on Thursday, August 17.

Named by HuffPost among “Top 10 Country Artists to Watch in 2017,” the 22-year-old has been attracting industry attention since her ballad “Coal Train” was chosen by the Academy of Country Music to be part of the 50th Anniversary ACM Awards ZinePak compilation album in 2015. Meanwhile, her song “Heart of Appalachia” is the official theme song for tourism in her native Southwest Virginia, just north of Bristol. She is currently finishing a new EP titled “Blackbird,” to be released soon.

“Food City Race Night is one of the most exciting events each year in Bristol,” Baker said. “You can feel the energy from the race fans. Everyone’s there to have a good time.”

Food City Race Night is recognized as one of the largest fan events held in conjunction with races at any NASCAR venue, attracting more than 30,000 people. The day-long festival along Main Street sets the stage for the Food City 300 and Pinty’s Qualifying the following day, and Bass Pro Shops NRA Race Night on Saturday, at Bristol Motor Speedway.

Food City Race Night will include appearances by such drivers as Elliott Sadler, Joe Nemechek, Justin Allgaier, Derrike Cope, Ben Rhodes, Jeffrey Earnhardt, Jenna Wagner, Lexi Gay and many more. Neal James “the Banjo Man,” from “Call of the Wildman,” will also sign autographs.

In addition to Kaitlyn Baker, there will be musical entertainment by Wanted Stranger, the Jess Zimmerman Band, Jason Lovins Band, Thomas Taylor, Wyldeheart and Shooter.

Tickets are $5 in advance or $6 at the gate. Children 12 and under are admitted free. Proceeds benefit Bristol Ballet and Theatre Bristol. Sponsored by Food City, City of Bristol, WJHL and Bristol Herald Courier. For ticket information and a complete schedule of events, visit https://www.foodcity.com/community/events/203/.

