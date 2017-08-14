Christian Eckes Replaces Dirt Ace Christopher Bell at Springfield Mile

Sixteen year-old Christian Eckes has been tapped to replace Christopher Bell, current points leader in the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series (NCWTS), behind the wheel of Venturini Motorsports’ (VMS) No.15 Toyota Camry on the legendary dirt mile at the Illinois State Fairgrounds in Springfield on Sunday, August 20.



Bell, proven to be one of the premier dirt track racers in the country, will be forced to miss out on his previously scheduled ARCA Racing Series presented by Menards’ dirt spectacle due to recent unforeseen changes in his busy racing schedule.



For Eckes, Sunday’s Herr’s Potato Chips 100 will mark the driver’s first career dirt race.



“I’ve got some pretty big shoes to fill come next week,” says Eckes on replacing Bell. “But I’m definitely excited for the chance to run my first dirt race. I'm really looking forward to it, every time I go with Venturini Motorsports, it's always fun. Trying something new for the first time makes it even more fun."



Eckes, driving for VMS, has emerged as one of the top young drivers in the ARCA Series is coming off a second-place finish at Winchester Speedway – his second runner-up finish of the season to go along with four top five’s and eight consecutive top-10 series finishes.



“This is a great opportunity for me to get some dirt experience before heading into next season’s schedule. I’ve already started preparing – besides leaning on Bell for some pointers we’ll have Tom Hessert back with the team at Springfield – he’s got a ton of experience and won last year at DuQuoin. I’m hoping he shares some secrets,” added Eckes with a smile.



Eckes, a native of Middletown, NY, has made 12 career ARCA starts since joining VMS in 2016. The talented teenager recently announced his plans to continue his series involvement releasing news of fifteen scheduled events for next season with VMS.



Christopher Bell, a two-time ARCA Series winner with VMS, will return to the team’s driver lineup at Chicagoland Speedway on September 14.



The 55th running of the Herr's Potato Chips 100, one of the capital city’s largest sporting events, takes center stage on the world’s fastest mile dirt track Sunday afternoon August 20 alongside the 165th annual Illinois State Fairgrounds.

