Sheldon Creed Prepared for First Dirt Race of ARCA Season with Mason Mitchell Motorsports

Coming off of two top-five finishes in his last three starts, including a career best of third at the Iowa Speedway. Sheldon Creed will make his first start this weekend for Mason Mitchell Motorsports in the Herr’s Potato Chips 100 at the Illinois State Fairgrounds. Creed will be behind the wheel of the No. 78 United Rentals/A.M. Ortega Construction/RTL Leasing Chevrolet the championship team.

Creed will run in both dirt races for MMM during the 2017 ARCA season. MMM is the defending winner of the 100-lap event, winning with Justin Haley.

“I've wanted to do the dirt races in the past so I asked and boom it was a done deal a few days later,” an excited Creed explained. “I’m really looking forward to working with everyone at MMM. They build fast cars and have had a lot of success in ARCA, especially on dirt.”

Last weekend, Creed made his NASCAR Xfinity debut at the Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course racing for JD Motorsports. A broken transmission on lap one caused him to lose 16 laps, and after suffering additional mechanical problems, he ultimately finished 34th. He also made his third start of 2017 in the Trans Am Series for Stevens-Miller Racing in the TA2 class and scored a 6th place finish after being forced off the track in the early stages of the race and dropping to 21st.

“I think my driving background will help out for the two dirt races,” Creed explained. “it's going to be very slick and coming from dirt I'll have a good idea what to expect and different things you can do to get the car around the track.”

Chassis Information: Creed will be behind the wheel of chassis No. 588out of the MMM stable. Chassis No. 588 has 24 starts since 2014, earning one win (Winchester 2015), seven top-fives and 14 top-10 finishes.

MMM at Springfield: MMM has three prior starts at the one-mile dirt track located in Springfield, Illinois. The team captured the checkered flag last year with Justin Haley behind the wheel. In three starts the teams earned one win, two top-five finishes and three top-ten finishes.

MMM PR