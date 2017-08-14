Purdy Ends Marathon Week with Solid Top Five at Flat Rock

Chase Purdy concluded a whirlwind week on Saturday night at Flat Rock Speedway in Michigan with another top five finish in his super late model prepared by David Gilliland Racing. The fourth place run came after a midweek race in Kalamazoo, Michigan, and his ARCA debut six days prior.

Following his road course debut in the NASCAR K&N Pro Series at Watkins Glen and a 200-lap ARCA Racing Series affair at Winchester, Chase took Wednesday to compete in the Kalamazoo Klash, a traditional mid-week event at the Michigan oval known for establishing closed-course speed records. Chase survived an action-packed Klash with a top fifteen, lead-lap run as the team moved on to Flat Rock on Saturday night.

At Flat Rock, the tiny quarter-mile layout challenged Chase and the DGR team in finding short run speed. During each practice run and ultimately in qualifying, the stopwatch did not display their plan for the race, as the No. 97 started the 125-lap contest from 11th place. Once the green flag dropped, however, the No. 97 began to work its way to the front. A mid-race mishap with another competitor sent Chase from the top five back to the tail of the field, where he once again charged through the running order and ran out of time before being credited with a fourth place finish.

“Honestly, I wasn't a big fan of the track until race time,” Chase admitted following the event. “The crew promised me the performance would be there, but until the race started it didn't seem like we were very good. Once the race started, we were one of the best cars there. I got better as a driver and we also made a few adjustments for race time from practice. It took me a while to get a feel for the line, but we had a shot to win once I figured it out. I really hate we had that incident mid-race, because I felt it was a night we could have gotten a win for the DGR guys. The car was that good. We'll take a week or so off and go to Berlin for another one.”

Chase’s next event the Rowdy 251, an ARCA/CRA super late model race at Berlin Raceway in Michigan. Chase captured the pole and a second-place finish in his last visit to Berlin earlier this year in the NASCAR K&N Pro Series. His next start in the NASCAR K&N Pro Series race is September 2 at Langley Speedway in Virginia, a .396-mile relatively flat asphalt oval.

For more information on Chase Purdy, visit his website at ChasePurdyRacing.com and follow him on Facebook (@ChasePurdyRacing), Twitter (@ChasePurdy12) and Instagram (@chase_purdy).

PMG PR