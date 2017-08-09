Raphaël Lessard to race against star drivers tonight in Kalamazoo

It is a busy week for Canadian driver Raphaël Lessard this week as his schedule has him do 3 races in 7 days. Three days after doing his final ARCA race of the season, he is now set to race the ARCA/CRA Super Series Kalamazoo Klash 125 presented by West Michigan Toyota Dealers, tonight, Wednesday, at the Kalamazoo Speedway in Michigan. Lessard will top-off his grueling week on Saturday with race #3 at the Flat Rock Speedway, in Flat Rock, Michigan.

But tonight's race is anything but a regular race. The 16th edition of the Klamazoo Klash 125 will feature no other than NASCAR star Kyle Busch, winner of the 2014 event. Several other series legends will be competing in this 125-lap race, among them, Fred Campbell, the first ever winner of the Kalamazoo Klash in 2002, but also the winner of the 2016 edition. Campbell is expected to defend his title "tooth and nail". Lessard, who always enjoys a good fight on the race track, especially when the stakes are high, will renew with his #99 Toyota Camry and the David Gilliland Racing crew after his ARCA race of last weekend.

RLR PR