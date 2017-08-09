Title Picture Becomes Clearer as Season Heads Into Homestretch

The two most dominant drivers in the NASCAR K&N Pro Series West this season are on a championship collision course which continues with the NAPA Auto Parts 150 presented by Toyota on Saturday, August 12, at Evergreen Speedway in Monroe, Washington.

Winning eight of the nine races between them thus far this season, current point leader and reigning champion Todd Gilliland and 2015 series champion Chris Eggleston head into Evergreen separated by just 18 points. The Bill McAnally Racing teammates rank first and second in the series in top-five finishes in 2017 and, not surprisingly, are the only two drivers to finish in the top 10 in every race.

Eggleston won the season opener at Arizona’s Tucson Speedway and followed with back-to-back victories at California’s Orange Show Speedway and Colorado National Speedway in the spring. He has seven top fives with five races remaining on the schedule. Gilliland, meanwhile, has five wins including the most recent event at Iowa Speedway and a four-race winning streak that followed a runner-up finish in the season opener. The NASCAR Next driver has eight top fives this year and is the defending winner at Evergreen.

Given the tight nature of the championship battle entering the final third of the season, neither driver will want to give an inch at Evergreen this weekend.

NASCAR PR